Real Madrid are pondering more free transfers next summer following the success of David Alaba, who arrived from Bayern Munich following the expiry of his deal with the German Bundesliga champions. The Spanish giants are now looking at more players who are in their prime with expiring deals in June 2022.

Paul Pogba and Antonio Rudiger are on Real's radar with both players' deals expiring next summer. The duo are negotiating with their current employers, Manchester United and Chelsea respectively, but are unlikely to agree a deal before assessing all the options on the table.

According to Spanish news outlet Marca, the Santiago Bernabeu outfit are keen to sign the duo as they look to further reinforce their squad next summer. The players remain highly sought after and will be allowed to sign pre-contracts with clubs outside England when the winter transfer window opens in January.

Pogba has been a long-term target for Real and the Frenchman has previously expressed a desire to play for the La Liga giants. The Red Devils midfielder has thwarted his current employers' attempts at reaching an agreement over a new deal, with United now accepting that they could lose Pogba on a free transfer in 2022.

The France international is also wanted by Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain and former employers Juventus. Real are aware that they will have to fork out a considerable amount of money in terms of wages and a signing on bonus to win the race for Pogba's signature next summer.

Rudiger is in a similar situation, with regards to his contract expiring next summer. The German centre-back has been in talks with Chelsea and the Blues area hopeful of retaining him beyond the summer of 2022, while the player has also admitted that he is currently happy at Stamford Bridge.

The Germany international will also not be short of suitors with a number of top clubs across Europe, including Bavarian giants Bayern Munich monitoring the situation. Interested clubs are ready to wait until next summer to sign him and are aware that like Pogba, it will take a hefty signing on bonus and wage packet to land the in-demand defender.

Pogba and Rudiger are not the only soon-to-be free agents on Real's shopping list for next summer. The Madrid club's priority target remains PSG forward Kylian Mbappe, who is also into the final eight months of his deal with the French club.

Real made a number of attempts to sign him this summer, but their offers were ignored by the Ligue 1 outfit. They are expected to return again next summer, and are hopeful Mbappe avoids signing a new deal and joins them without them having to pay a fee to PSG.