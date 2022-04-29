It is only a matter time before Real Madrid CF lift the 2021/22 La Liga Santander trophy and they are hoping to seal the deal this Saturday. Los Blancos only need to score one point in their next five games to make it impossible for any other team to mathematically win the title. Hence, they are hoping to secure that point with a draw or a victory against Espanyol in order to have the best possible morale booster ahead of their comeback bid against Manchester City on Wednesday.

Real Madrid lost the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie against Manchester City 4-3 at the Etihad Stadium last Tuesday. The home side dominated the match, and Real Madrid are lucky to only be one goal down heading into the return leg.

The reigning Premier League champions missed a number of other goal-scoring opportunities, and Real Madrid were fortunate to have kept themselves within striking distance via goals from Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema.

Of course, Real Madrid can never be written off especially in the Champions League. They are indeed the comeback kings of Europe, as they have so often proven throughout history. Nevertheless, a trophy celebration will surely boost their confidence ahead of the comeback attempt.

With all due respect to Espanyol, the 35th LaLiga Santander title could come on Saturday but manager Carlo Ancelotti will want his players to practice restraint when they celebrate. According to Marca, subtle preparations are already being made in the event that title is secured.

Read more Ballon d'Or 2022: This is Karim Benzema's year

The Santiago Bernabeu is already expected to be at full capacity both for Saturday and the Champions League match on Wednesday. However, apart from those who will come to the match itself, an estimated crowd of over 250,000 people is expected to turn up at the Plaza de Cibeles in the early evening on Saturday if there is a trophy to be celebrated.

The players will reportedly be allowed to attend the street party, but thanks to the early kick-off, they won't need to celebrate until the morning as they have done on previous occasions. While everyone wants to go all out in the La Liga celebrations, Real Madrid need to get back to work as soon as possible in order to prepare for the crucial match against City.

The 13-time European Champions have a special relationship with the Champions League, and they will be doing their best to extend their record trophy haul. As such, the match on Saturday will be equally crucial. Not only will it be possible secure the league title, but it will set the tone for the rest of the week.

Some players will likely be rested, but Ancelotti will need to find the right balance in order to avoid disaster on Saturday, which could throw them off for the coming matches, including the derby against Atletico Madrid next weekend.