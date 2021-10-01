Real Madrid are set to reignite their interest in signing Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani when the winter transfer window opens in January. The Uruguayan forward has found game time tough to come by following Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival to Old Trafford this summer.

Florentino Perez is a big fan of Cavani and was keen to sign him in the summer after it became clear that Paris Saint-Germain will not sanction a move for Kylian Mbappe. The Real president wanted to bring in a back up forward, but was told it was not necessary by manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The former AC Milan and Chelsea boss was certain the club could cope without another forward owing to the presence of Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Luka Jovic. The Madrid giants are currently atop the La Liga table having won five and drawn two of their games.

However, according to El Nacional, Perez's plan to sign a forward could be brought forward during the January transfer window after Real suffered a shock loss to Sheriff Tiraspol in the Champions League earlier this week. It showed the Los Blancos president the need for more attacking depth after Ancelotti's options struggled in front of goal.

Perez is likely to initiate a loan move for Cavani when the January transfer window opens rather than wait to sign either Mbappe or Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in the summer. The Uruguay international has played just 62 minutes of football this season, and is certain to be looking for a way out if it continues and could see Real as a short-term fix.

Cavani was promised regular football before he signed a new one-year deal to remain with United this season. However, not only did he have to give up his number seven shirt for Ronaldo, the Portuguese star has even taken the former PSG forward's place in the team.