Real Madrid are not going to wait any longer, and will finally make a move to secure the future of one of their hottest young stars. After a massively successful season thus far, the higher ups at the Spanish capital club have reportedly decided to offer Vinicius Junior a contract extension.

The Brazilian first joined Real Madrid in 2018 when he was only only 16, and is still on the same contract until now. He is rumoured to be earning in the vicinity of only £60,000 a week. As such, despite his current importance within the squad, he is also one of the lowest earners.

He first made a small breakthrough in the Real Madrid first team through then-manager Santiago Solari in the 2018-19 season, but faded into the background under Zinedine Zidane. In the current campaign, he somehow found his footing under Carlo Ancelotti, and has already produced 16 goals and 10 assists in all competition. He has formed a strong attacking partnership with Karim Benzema, and has established himself as an important starter.

Read more Barcelona and Real Madrid touted as potential suitors for Premier League ace

Still just only 21, Vini is clearly part of Real Madrid's long-term future. In interviews earlier this season, he said that he is calm about his contract situation, and is only focused on playing for Los Blancos for many years to come.

However, even with another two seasons left to run in the Brazilian's current contract, Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says that Real Madrid are ready to offer him a revised deal that reflects his current position within the squad. It is believed that his salary may go up to about £90,000, which Los Blancos are hoping will be enough to stave off any potential suitors.

The club has major plans in store for the summer transfer window, and securing Vinicius is one of the steps they have to take before setting out in pursuit of their transfer targets. There is a significant financial outlay required to sign Kylian Mbappe or even Erling Haaland, and Florentino Perez wants to get al his ducks n a row as soon as possible.