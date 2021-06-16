There is finally some movement in the Sergio Ramos contract saga, with Real Madrid reportedly ready to put a new contract extension offer on the table. The club captain's current contract expires in just two weeks, and many are fearing that he will end up leaving the Spanish giants after previous contract negotiations fell through.

According to well-known Real Madrid commentary website Managing Madrid, Spanish media has been reporting that Ramos is the first one to blink. The 34-year-old has reportedly changed his stance and is now willing to accept a one-year deal. It may be remembered that he rejected an offer in January, which included a one-year extension and a 10% pay cut.

The offer was reportedly taken off the table after five months, with Real Madrid unwilling to change the terms. Now, with Ramos being more open to a shorter deal, the club is reportedly considering to offer the exact same deal that they put on the table months ago. Ramos wanted a two-year contrect, but if he accepts a shortened one, it is safe to assume that things will remain at status quo for the time being.

It definitely makes sense for Ramos to be the one to compromise, owing to the fact that he has played only a handful of competitive matches since January. That did not give him the opportunity to attract potential suitors who may have been able to compete with Madrid's offer.

However, due to the recent revelation that Frenchman Raphael Varane is planning to leave this summer, Los Blancos may have also softened their stance on Ramos. Needless to say, they can't afford to lose two key members of their defence.

Ramos is one of the major players who are expected to cause a massive ripple effect in this summer's transfer window. If he decides to stay, a lot of other moving parts will be affected. If Lionel Messi also decides to stay in Barcelona, this summer will prove to be a lot less explosive than previously thought.