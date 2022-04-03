La Liga action returned this weekend and Real Madrid managed to extend their lead at the top of the table in slightly controversial fashion. Los Blancos scraped past Celta Vigo 2-1 on Saturday afternoon after being awarded three penalties to the frustration of the home crowd.

Referee Pablo Gonzalez Fuentes had his work cut out for him as the intense nature of the match led to a number of crucial decisions. Celta Vigo had a night to forget which started with a penalty awarded to Real Madrid in the 18th minute following Nolito's tackle on Eder Militao. Karim Benzema converted calmly from the spot to put the visitors ahead.

Things continued to go downhill for the hosts with a disallowed goal from Thiago Galhardo who beat Thibaut Courtois a few minutes before the break. His header hit the post and spun past the Belgian keeper. Unfortunately for them, Iago Aspas was deemed to have been offside earlier in the play.

After the break, Rodrygo Goes picked up another penalty for Real Madrid after being taken down by Jeison Murillo's trailing leg. There was a collective sigh of relief at Balaidos when Benzema's foot connected badly with the ball, allowing Matias Dituro to keep it out.

However, another penalty was awarded in the 68th minute after a clash between Kevin Vazquez and Ferland Mendy. It was the most controversial one of the lot, but it was awarded nonetheless and this time, Benzema did not fail to find the back of the net.

The 1-2 scoreline did not give justice to Celta Vigo, who fought hard and required Thibaut Courtois to be at his best all night. In the end, Real Madrid survived without their manager Carlo Ancelotti, who was out due to Covid-19. All eyes will be on the clash between second-placed Sevilla and third-placed Barcelona to see which team would come come out as the closest title challenger as we head into the closing stages of the season.