Kylian Mbappe and his potential transfer to Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain this summer has been one of the biggest stories in the past several months. However, the French forward appears to have doused the flames that have been linking him with the Spanish giants.

Just weeks before the opening of the new season, PSG released an interview featuring their two star forwards, Mbappe and Neymar Jr. In it, the 22-year-old Frenchman hinted at his desire to stay at the Parc des Princes longer. "My biggest dream would be to win the Champions League with PSG, it would be fantastic," he said, during a conversation with Neymar in which they attempted to interview each other.

?? @KMbappe ?️ " Mon plus grand rêve serait de gagner la Ligue des Champions avec le Paris Saint-Germain, ce serait formidable." Itw croisée Ney/Kylian à retrouver dans le prochain @PSGLeMag. #PSG pic.twitter.com/dGIIkEMZxj — Paris United (@parisunited6) July 28, 2021

It is a well-known fact that PSG are on a mission to win the elusive European trophy, and they have been busy building their squad in order to take them closer to that goal. Mbappe has confirmed that he also dreams of lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy, and he wants to do it with his current club.

Of course, he may be able to do it with Real Madrid, who are the most successful club in Champions League history. Los Blancos have won the title a record 13 times, with Italy's AC Milan a distant second with 7 titles.

However, he clearly said that his goal is to win with PSG. That throws doubt into speculations stating that he may be getting ready to head to the Spanish capital this summer. He still has a year left in his PSG contract, and if he meant what he said, he will have at least another season to achieve his goal.

That throws a damper on hopes that he will be Los Blancos' next "Galactico" signing.

Meanwhile, Neymar Jr. echoed Mbappe's sentiments saying, "My biggest dream with PSG is to win the Champions League and with Brazil to win the World Cup," he said.

The teammates then shared a bit of banter, with Mbappe teasing the Brazilian, "Why not another World Cup?" It may be remembered that Mbappe won the World Cup with France in 2018.

"No, the next World Cup is for me. What's your next big dream after winning the World Cup?" pressed Neymar, whose native Brazil last won the World Cup back in 2012.

PSG have made it clear that they have no plans of selling Mbappe, but the player has so far held back on extending his contract with the club. Real Madrid are waiting in the wings, but it now appears as though the move might not materialise this summer.