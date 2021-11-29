The term "golazo", which describes an epic goal, is slowly becoming synonymous with Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian scored a red hot screamer late into the match against Sevilla on Sunday evening to secure the 2-1 victory for Los Blancos along with the top spot in La Liga Santander.

The crowd in attendance at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu was disappointed to find their team down by a goal in the 12th minute when Rafa Mir scored a header for the visiting Andalusian squad. The opportunity came via a corner, and Real Madrid's sleeping defence left Rafa with lots of space and time to connect with the ball. Sevilla seemed to have taken control of the game, with another attempt just minutes later requiring Thibaut Courtois to make a fine save.

Then, the crossbar was the saviour as an attempt off the right foot of Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos was denied by the woodwork.

Luckily, the hosts could rely on Ballon d'Or contender Karim Benzema to find the equaliser just after the half-hour mark. The Frenchman had the presence of mind to capitalise on a mistake from Sevilla goalkeeper Bono and managed to put Real Madrid back in the game.

The second half was not great for Real Madrid, and they risked dropping crucial points before Marco Asensio got their engines revving with a wide attempt. David Alaba also tried his luck but it was Vinicius who scored a Ronaldo-esque solo goal that showed off control, finesse, presence of mind and precise finishing.

A long-range pass from Eder Militao found the Brazilian, who perfectly controlled the ball past Sevilla defenders who were reduced to being mere spectators as he released a scorching rocket off his right foot and straight into the top right corner out of Bono's reach.

It was another last-gasp victory for Carlo Ancelotti's side, but Real Madrid is being made aware that Vinicius Junior has arrived and he is most definitely here to stay. After struggling to find consistency in his first few seasons with the club, the young Brazilian is on fire this year.