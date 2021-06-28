Raphael Varane's desire to join Manchester United this summer has been questioned by former France international Frank LeBoeuf. The Real Madrid defender has decided that he wants a new challenge and has declined an offer to extend his contract with the Spanish club.

The France international will enter the final year of his deal with Real later this week. The Spanish giants are desperate to hold on to the 28-year-old but his decision to seek pastures new could see manager Carlo Ancelotti sanction the sale. However, the club is clear that they will not lose him on a free transfer next summer.

The Madrid-based club are hoping they can still convince Varane to commit his long-term future to the club. They have planned further talks once he returns from the ongoing European Championships, but if it fails, United and Paris Saint-Germain are waiting in the wings to sign the France international.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to bring in a quality partner for Harry Maguire at center-back and has identified Varane as the perfect fit. United had a £50 million bid turned down with Real valuing the four-time Champions League winner at £80 million.

Varane is open to the idea of moving to the Premier League but his compatriot LeBoeuf, who is a World Cup winner with France, has questioned his decision. The 53-year-old feels the Red Devils are not what they were in the past and do not have the players to challenge reigning champions Manchester City next season.

"We know the history of Man United but we are talking about the past," LeBoeuf said, as quoted by The Sport Review. "They finished in second place in the league but I'm not sure it's a goal for everyone to go to Manchester United now unless they have three or four new signings coming in as well so they can challenge Manchester City and Liverpool next season."

"I don't know what Raphael Varane's goal is but I'd have some questions before going to Manchester United," the 2000 European Championship winning center-back added.

United are unlikely to have it their way in the pursuit of Varane this summer. They are certain to face rival bids from Ligue 1 giants PSG, who are also keen to bring Varane back to his homeland.