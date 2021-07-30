Real Madrid CF have entered a waiting game in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe. The Spanish transfer window officially closes on September 1, and if a deal is not finalised by then, the club will have to wait until the end of the season, when the player's contract with his current club eventually expires.

Spanish media and Real Madrid fans are all waiting in anticipation as the final four weeks of the summer transfer window roll in. PSG have so far been unable to lock down Mbappe on a contract extension, leaving hope that he may still opt to finally make the move to the Spanish capital.

If PSG fail to convince the 22-year-old to sign a new deal, they will be running the risk of losing him on a free transfer next summer. As such, even if they do not want to, the club's Qatari owners might be forced to cash in on the player in the next few weeks.

To "cash-in" will likely be an understatement, and Real Madrid know that they will need to get their chequebook ready even before PSG officially accept offers. Club president Florentino Perez has remained very conservative in the market for the past year and a half, and all of it is believed to be in preparation for a massive bid for Mbappe.

PSG do not want to wait until January, when clubs can legally start negotiations with their star forward. It will be a missed opportunity to make a lucrative deal off one of their biggest assets, but PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has always maintained that no other club can possibly match what they can offer.

If Real Madrid manage to hold out for a free transfer, that means they will have more money to offer the player directly. PSG will be the loser in this situation, but the Haaland factor is also hanging over the situation.

Real Madrid won't force PSG to sell Mbappe now, especially since they are not keen to part with so much cash in the current climate. However, they are also eager to finally make a new "Galactico" signing. Apart from Mbappe, Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland has been linked with the club. If for some reason Real Madrid convince Dortmund to sell, then Mbappe may be left with no place to go.