The first El Clasico of this decade went in Real Madrid's favour as they beat Barcelona 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. As a result of the victory, Los Blancos have now reclaimed the number one position in this season's La Liga points table.

This win was crucial for the hosts, as they had recently taken a beating in the UEFA Champions League.

Brazilian teenager Vinicius Junior netted the ball in the 71st minute to open the scoresheet. His strike deflected off Gerard Pique and flummoxed Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen who, otherwise, made numerous jaw-dropping saves during the game. The substitute Mariano added the second goal for Real in the added time.

Last week, Real suffered defeats at the hands of Levante in La Liga and Manchester City in the round-of-16 of the Champions League. The first-half during Sunday's El Clasico encounter remained silent as no one could convert their chances. However, in the second half, Zidane did his homework and inspired his team to overwhelm the visitors. Los Blancos threatened the Catalans on multiple occasions and finally, they broke the deadlock.

In the first half, Barcelona got two chances which means they could have taken the lead early in the game. But their powerless attack and a silent Lionel Messi failed to seal the deal. Messi raced towards the goal but Marcelo tracked him down effortlessly.

Marcelo's tackle against the Argentine behemoth got a loud cheer from the crowd, which was no less than the cheers produced when the goals were scored.

Mariano, who made his first league appearance on Sunday, came off the bench and scored an unlikely goal.

Now, Real leads the Spanish league with 56 points after playing 26 matches. Consequently, Barca slipped to the second spot and are one point short of the leaders.

Cristiano Ronaldo was present at the Bernabeu during Sunday's Clasico, as he decided to support his old club since Juventus' Serie A match against Inter Milan was called off due to coronavirus concerns.