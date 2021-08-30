Kylian Mbappe certainly did not look like a wantaway player on Sunday, when he fired home two goals to help Paris Saint-Germain seal a 2-0 Ligue 1 victory against Reims. The French forward's stellar performance was a slap in the face for Real Madrid, who were hoping to confirm his transfer over the weekend.

Less than 48 hours remain before the summer transfer window officially ends, and Real Madrid's patience is running out. Mbappe will be joining the French national team squad in a few hours, and Los Blancos are not happy that PSG have not given a definite reply to their latest offer.

PSG have always been clear that they fully intend to keep the player this season, and manager Mauricio Pochettino treated him like an integral part of the squad last night. Mbappe himself looked delighted to score, but it remains to be seen if it will be enough to convince him to stay. The French giants have been holding out hope that the World Cup winner will change his mind, even though he has always been vocal about wanting to become a Real Madrid player.

Mbappe's contract runs until the summer of 2022, and if he doesn't leave in the next two days, PSG are hoping the next few months might convince him to sign a new contract.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are happy to wait until next summer to welcome Mbappe on a much more practical free transfer. However, they are also willing to spend 170 million euros plus another 10 million euros in add-ons this year to bring Mbappe to the Bernabeu a year earlier. After a dry season without winning any trophies, Los Blancos also lost captain Sergio Ramos after failing to extend his contract.

The fans are eager for a new "Galactico" signing and president Florentino Perez is keen on making a statement.