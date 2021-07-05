The situation between Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain remains complicated, after the player informed the club that he is not interested in renewing his contract. The club is still refusing to release the player, and his potential transfer to Real Madrid is still up in the air.

Mbappe has long been linked with the Spanish giants, and his refusal to commit his future to the Ligue 1 club may be an indication that he is finally ready to leave his homeland for a move to the Spanish capital.

The France international has a contract until 2022, which he can choose to run down if he is unable to force an exit this summer. That means he can leave as a free agent next season, but there is never any guarantee that the spot in Real Madrid's attack will still be available, especially if they manage to sign Erling Haaland this summer.

According to Marca, Mbappe may also opt to sign a contract extension with PSG, with a stipulation stating that he must be allowed to leave if an offer comes in from another club. However, PSG officials are not interested in that kind of deal. Furthermore, such a stipulation won't be allowed in France, according to article 202 of the French Professional Football League.

Mbappe's situation is now being compared to that of Neymar Jr., who tried to return to FC Barcelona on several attempts. However, PSG was able to keep him in Paris with a long-term deal in the end, after all forms of negotiations with his former club fell through.

Of course, PSG may still lose their 80 million euro investment on Mbappe if he manages to leave for free next season. They have allowed this to happen in the past with valuable players such as Thiago Silva and Edison Cavani, but Mbappe is still on his way to the peak of his career compared to the other two. Hence, it is unlikely for PSG to want to let him slip through their fingers to go straight to the hands of one of their rivals.

As of now, the relationship between the player and the club is facing a challenge, and so is the relationship between PSG and Real Madrid. All parties are hoping for an amicable resolution, but some ruthless moves may soon be needed for this transfer to ever see the light of day.