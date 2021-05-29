Now that the transfer deal with David Alaba has been finalised, Real Madrid fans have shifted their focus on other transfer targets. The club has been going after Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe for some time now, and many believe that the transfer may finally happen this summer. Karim Benzema got the fans all hot and bothered on Friday, when he shared a photo with his fellow Frenchman.

Benzema has been called back into the French National Football Team after a long absence, and there was much fanfare surrounding his return. His teammates appeared very pleased to have him, as seen in photos taken from the team's training sessions.

On Friday, Benzema took to social media to share a photo of himself posing alongside Mbappe, captioning it with the phrase: "Post training mood with the pheno."

Needless to say, Real Madrid fans were ecstatic. "Bring him to Valdebebas asap after the euros," commented one fan.

The players have reunited under the French flag to participate in the postponed Euro 2020 Championship, which was rescheduled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Benzema made headlines earlier this month, after manager Didier Deschamps unexpectedly called him up to the squad.

Mbappe, has spoken very highly of Benzema in the past, and it appears as though many in the squad are happy to have the Real Madrid forward back in the national team. While there, fans will be hoping that Benzema is already working his magic in the dressing room as well as on the pitch. He may play a key role in convincing Mbappe to finally head to the Spanish capital.

PSG has made it clear in the past that they have no intention of letting Mbappe leave, but they have so far failed to lock him down to a long-term contract extension. His current contract ends in 2022, and this summer gives Real Madrid the prime opportunity to pounce. It remains to be seen what happens in the next few weeks, but the photo has definitely stirred up a lot of excitement.