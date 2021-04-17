Real Madrid CF has been plagued with injury troubles all season. As such, manager Zinedine Zidane has been forced to rotate players and find the best solution. In the process, the club has been able to determine which players are absolutely untouchable this coming summer transfer window.

The season did not start off well for Los Blancos but they now find themselves battling for the UEFA Champions League and La Liga Santander. Real Madrid is through to the semi-finals of the Champions League where they will be facing Premier League side Chelsea. Meanwhile, they stand just one point behind Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

A lot is at stake in the weeks to come and players hoping to prove their worth in the upcoming crucial matches. Numerous reports in Spain have claimed that Vinicius Junior, Fede Valverde, Rodrygo Goes and Martin Odegaard are absolutely not for sale at any price.

Vini has finally come into his own in the past few weeks, and a little more polishing can help him become one of Real Madrid's biggest stars. Valverde's significance is obvious after he was called up in last week's second leg match against Liverpool despite suffering a knock from El Clasico.

Rodrygo Goes has made an impact every time he was give minutes. Meanwhile, Odegaard has been sent out on loan once again but the club has already invested so much in his development that it would be a shame not to incorporate him in future plans. However, Zidane has not used him much in the past, so it remains to be seen how that relationship plays out.

Apart from these youngsters, Thibaut Courtois, Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema are not going anywhere either. The same could be expected for Luka Modric.

If those players are staying, so who will be shown the door? Gareth Bale said that he plans to return to Madrid after his loan spell in England, but he, Marcelo and Isco will be free to seek employment elsewhere.

Meanwhile, captain Sergio Ramos and Lucas Vazquez are still sitting on expiring contracts. With both players currently injured, it remains to be seen if they can squeeze much out of the club.

Florentino Perez will be weighing his options wisely, especially since he would want to free up some spending room for his transfer targets.

David Alaba is believed to be on the way to the Spanish capital, but Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have also been linked with Real Madrid. Those players will require a significant amount of cash.

Raphael Varane may be sold to free up some spending room, alongside others like Alvaro Odriozola, Mariano Diaz and Luka Jovic. Perez may choose to completely overhaul the club or go the conservative route due to the current global financial situation.