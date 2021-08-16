The summer transfer window is coming to a close in two weeks, and Real Madrid fans are on the edge of their seats. The situation surrounding transfer target Kylian Mbappe is still up in the air, and developments may unfold very quickly in the coming days.

During Lionel Messi's presentation at Paris Saint-Germain last week, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi made it clear once more that Mbappe is part of their plans for this season. However, Mbappe has refused to sign a contract extension thus far.

PSG fans do not appreciate Mbappe's apparent stance, and he was met by jeers and boos during the squad presentation ahead of their Ligue 1 match against Strasbourg this weekend.

Mbappe is under contract with the French giants until June 2022, and they have reportedly offered him a massive six-year extension with a salary that could set him for life. The proposed new pay structure is similar to the one in teammate Neymar's new deal. However, it was not enough to convince Mbappe, and he has stood firm on his decision not to renew.

Real Madrid executives are watching the situation closely, and are ready to pounce once the opportunity presents itself. Los Blancos have been preparing to make an offer for a long time, and they have the funds ready if needed.

So far, PSG have not been open to listening to offers for the Frenchman, but fans are unhappy and his refusal to sign a new deal has put his loyalty into question. PSG fans have made it clear that they do not like what's going on with Mbappe, and he will likely be met with animosity for the rest of the season if he stays and refuses to commit his future with the club.

PSG are constantly becoming more aware of the risk of losing Mbappe on a free transfer next year, and given the tension surrounding the situation, they might still change their minds about letting him go in the coming days.

Both Messi and Sergio Ramos have yet to debut for the club, and PSG are still relying heavily on Mbappe's presence. As evidenced by Messi's transfer, a lot can happen in a matter of days. It remains to be seen if this summer is still going to produce another blockbuster move.