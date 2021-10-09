New details continue to unfold in the Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid transfer saga. While everyone outside of Paris Saint-Germain is convinced that the Frenchman will move on a free transfer next summer, the player's own mother, Fayza Lamari, has revealed that it's not a "done deal."

To be clear, Lamari confirmed that Mbappe made the decision to leave Paris this summer, even though the deal fell through due to PSG's refusal to accept Real Madrid's offers. With the summer behind us and the season in full swing, she revealed that her son was not necessarily too disappointed about not being able to make the move.

"When PSG told us he was staying, [Kylian] told me: 'Mum, have you seen who I'll be playing with this year? To win titles it's best to stay with this team this year'," she shared, confirming that the French forward is eager to fight for titles with PSG this season. Needless to say, Mbappe is thrilled by the developments in the transfer market over the summer, even though his own move did not come to fruition. After all, it was a pleasant surprise to suddenly find himself sharing the locker room with Lionel Messi.

Furthermore, Lamari revealed that even though she and Mbappe's father are now separated, both of them agree that it isn't the right time to join Los Blancos. "When [Kylian] wanted to go to Real Madrid, his father didn't want him to and I said to wait until [the] Paris 2024 [Olympics], but he had his reasons and we supported him," she said, in an interview published by Le Parisien.

She said that the upcoming Olympics are important to her, and she would like her son to stay in PSG until then. The club is believed to have the same mindset.

She then repeated that she thinks it would be better to wait a few more years before joining Los Blancos. "Four years ago Real Madrid were more attractive than PSG but we chose Paris. This summer Kylian had chosen Real Madrid because he wanted to be there at the beginning of that story. If you add three or four players in the next four years, this Real Madrid could be a very different prospect," she said.

Both of Kylian's parents want to stay in Paris for a while longer, and it remains to be seen if Kylian will change his mind about signing a pre-contract agreement with the Spanish giants in January. PSG are likely to offer a massive bonus, and anything can still happen in the next few months.