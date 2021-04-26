Real Madrid CF has been crippled by a number of injuries in recent months, and the absence of Toni Kroos has resulted in dropped points that could have compromised their entire La Liga campaign. However, fans will be relieved to see the German midfield wonder back in training ahead of the club's UEFA Champions League semi-final on Tuesday.

Kroos was spotted training with the rest of the Real Madrid squad on Sunday, just a few hours after they only managed a 0-0 draw against Real Betis. His appearance in training on Sunday could mean that he will be ready to face Chelsea in the first leg of the semi-final encounter.

It is crucial for Kroos and the rest of the squad to get back in top form for the final crucial matches of the season. Kroos missed three matches in the past week, during which time they dropped four points over two weekend games in La Liga.

He and midfield partner Luka Modric have both been over-utilised in recent months thanks in part to the fact that many other teammates have been sidelined for extended periods. Kroos was given time off as a precaution to prevent an injury after logging endless minutes in the past several weeks. He is now apparently ready to rejoin the squad when they continue their bid for their 14th UEFA Champions League crown.

In the quarter-finals of the same competition against Liverpool, Kroos was a key part of their success. The same is expected from him in the remaining games of the season.

Elsewhere in the squad, Eden Hazard was finally able to return as a substitute last Saturday, but it remains to be seen if he is fit enough to start such an important match as a Champions League semi-final. Dani Carvajal is also being eased back into competition slowly, after having exacerbated his previous injury due to a premature return a few months ago.

Ferland Mendy, who did well to pick up the slack from the absence of Sergio Ramos thus far, has also been sidelined with a calf problem. Unfortunately, Ramos is not only recovering from a muscular injury, he also tested positive for Covid-19.