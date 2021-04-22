The drama surrounding the European Super League continues to unfold and UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has issued yet another threat.

UEFA has already enumerated a number of possible sanctions that the 12 original ESL clubs might soon face. Despite what looks like the collapse of the Super League, Ceferin has confirmed that there is still a possibility UEFA will take grave actions against the breakaway tournament's founders.

On the other hand, he admitted that there is little chance that any action can be taken this season against semi-finalists Real Madrid, Chelsea FC and Manchester City. Paris Saint-Germain is the only non-ESL club that is still in the competition.

"The key is that this season has already started, so broadcasters would come at us for damages if we don't play the semi-finals," he said in an interview with Slovenian media. "So, there's a relatively small possibility that this match isn't played next week."

However, Marca reports that he gave a veiled threat to the clubs involved. "But, things could be a little different in the future," he said, referring to future sanctions after admitting that his hands are tied this season.

Ceferin also clapped back at ESL head Florentino Perez, who openly criticised him as UEFA president. "Well, that's more incentive for me to stay. He wants a president who obeys whatever he says, who listens to him and who does what he thinks. I do what I think is good for European and world football," said Ceferin.

Perez, who is also the president of Real Madrid, was always confident that UEFA can't kick them out of this year's competition. He even boldly claimed that Los Blancos will win their 14th UEFA Champions League trophy this season.

Real Madrid will be going up against Premier League side Chelsea FC in the two-legged semi-finals and the winner will be facing either Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain.