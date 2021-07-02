Leonardo Spinazzola's impressive showing for Italy at the ongoing European Championship has attracted the attention of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

AS Roma, his current employers, are expected to have a battle on their hands to keep hold of Spinazzola this summer. The 28-year-old is contracted to the Serie A club until the summer of 2024, which will make it harder for interested suitors.

According to Italian publication Calciomercato, Los Blancos are leading the race and more keen to sign Spinazzola than their arch rivals Barcelona. Manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to bring his compatriot to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The former AC Milan manager is looking to bolster his defence ahead of next season. One of the main reasons Ancelotti is targeting a left back is due to Marcelo's situation with the club. The Brazilian is in the final year of his contract and is likely to walk away in 2022.

Real are not financially sound at the moment after being hit by the ongoing global pandemic. They are hoping to include Borja Mayoral, who spent last season on loan at the Stadio Olimpico, as part of the deal but Roma are clear that it has to be a cash only deal.

Spinazzola, who has three years remaining on his current deal, is valued at €40 million (£34.4m) and both Real and Barcelona will have to match their valuation if they want the deal to come to fruition. The former Juventus defender is happy to remain in Rome but is aware that he can shop himself if he continues his impressive performances for Italy at Euro 2020.

The Real back line could have a completely new look next season if Spinazzola was to join the club. They have lost Sergio Ramos, who is expected to be replaced by David Alaba. Raphael Varane has also declined the offer of a new contract with numerous reports linking the France international with a move to Manchester United in the coming weeks.