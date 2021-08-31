Real Madrid have beaten Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain to the signing of Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. Los Blancos had their bid accepted by the French club on Monday and will complete the deal ahead of the midnight transfer deadline on Tuesday. He will be their second signing following the arrival of David Alaba in July.

The 18-year-old was a wanted man since the start of the summer transfer window. Rennes were always ready to sell him after it became clear that he will not extend his deal with the French club and they had no intention of letting him leave on a free transfer in 2022.

The Red Devils from Manchester were initially touted to be leading the race for the France international, but failed to make a concrete offer to Rennes. Paul Pogba's future was key to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's need to look for another midfielder, but it looks like the 2018 World Cup winner will remain with United this season.

PSG were also keen to sign the Frenchman, but their involvement in the transfer market came to a standstill following the arrival of Lionel Messi. Real have taken advantage and agreed a €31 million fee plus add-ons to take Camavinga to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

"Eduardo Camavinga to Real Madrid: HERE WE GO! The offer has been accepted tonight by Rennes. €31m plus add ons. Medical already completed tonight," Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote Monday night.

"The paperworks are signed. Official today. He goes to Real NOW - no loan. Camavinga picks Real over Man Utd and PSG."

Camavinga impressed for Rennes last season, as they finished sixth in Ligue 1. He has also made three appearances for the France national team and will be hoping that his move to Real will help him secure a place in the squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The French midfielder is viewed by Real as the perfect long-term heir to Luka Modric, who is in the twilight of his career with the La Liga giants. He is unlikely to be a regular starter, but is expected to play a key role under Carlo Ancelotti this season.