Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has been in the spotlight this week due to his involvement in the controversial European Super League. However, he also took the opportunity to weigh in on other pressing issues related to the club, including the possible arrival of Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

"If Mbappe doesn't come this year, nobody at Real Madrid will beat themselves up. If things don't happen it's because they can't be done. I believe that the supporters are happy with my work," he told La Ser, as quoted by Marca.

He has also hinted that the lost revenue from what would have been a lucrative ESL season would affect the club's future spending power.

"Without the Super League, there will be no big signings, it's impossible to make any great signings if the money is not there, but we are going to continue working on the Super League," he said.

The financial situation also affects the contract renewal of captain Sergio Ramos. The Spaniard has reportedly been reluctant to accept a pay cut which is part of the new deal that is on the table. There has been little progress since negotiations opened months ago, and it is looking more and more like Ramos might end up leaving once his contract expires in June.

"We are coming to the end of the season and we ask the players to give one final push, I love you all. I signed Ramos in 2005, it will depend on the situation of the club, some players will have to be sold, but I know how to deal with bad situations, as I found the club in a bad situation in the year 2000."

Meanwhile, midfield maestro Luka Modric has already signed his contract renewal.

Another question that is constantly thrown around during Real Madrid press conferences is the future of manager Zinedine Zidane.

"You ask Zidane the same things and that's the reason why he pulls those faces. Zidane is a legend around Madrid and the day that he leaves, he will still be regarded as a legend," said Perez.