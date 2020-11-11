Rebel Wilson talked about her weight loss journey and how taking the holistic approach versus the diet fads helped her shed 40 pounds.

The "Pitch Perfect" star called it her "Year of Health" to focus on gaining back her self-confidence and on eating healthy. She admitted that she went through a phase of "emotional eating" because of fame and turned to carbs to address the stress it brought.

"For the last few years, I've been theme-ing my years. So I had the 'Year of Fun,' last year I had the 'Year of Love,' and this year it's gonna be the 'Year of Health' because I turned 40 this year in March," Wilson said during Tuesday's virtual interview on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

"I never really focused on my health, which was probably obvious. I was going all around the world jet-setting everywhere and eating a ton of sugar," she revealed and admitted to having a "very sweet tooth" with sugar being kind of her vice.

She shared that she took the holistic approach to lose weight instead of trying "fads and diets." She especially focused on her mental health after she realised that she really suffered from "emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally." She resorted to consuming donuts to overcome the stress that came with her fame.

"So I was working on the mental side of things of why was I doing that and why was I not valuing myself and having better self-worth. And then, also on the nutritional side my diet was mainly all carbs, which are delicious, but for my body type I needed to eat more protein," Wilson shared.

Her determination proved fruitful as she told Barrymore that she lost 40 pounds and feels "so much healthier." She plans to lose more weight but she does not want to be too skinny as she loves her curves.

Outside of her weight loss, Wilson said that now she also feels more in control of her life. She is happy at how "everything seems to be coming together" not just with her health but with her career. She gets to produce movies now, which she finds amazing.