The small Scottish town of Airdrie has been thrown into disbelief after it was discovered that a young woman allegedly faked her entire pregnancy, complete with a gender reveal, baby scans, and social media updates, before presenting a £200 'Reborn' doll as her newborn daughter.

The woman, identified as 22-year-old Kira Cousins, now faces a storm of outrage online and within her community, as friends and family claim they were deceived for months into believing her lifelike doll, named Bonnie-Leigh Joyce, was a real baby.

How the Illusion of 'Real Baby' Unfolded

According to reports, Cousins documented every stage of her supposed pregnancy on social media, posting ultrasound scans, hosting a lavish gender reveal party, and sharing videos of her baby bump 'kicking'.

In early October, she announced the 'birth' of her daughter, claiming Bonnie-Leigh had arrived on 10 October, weighing 5lbs 4oz, and that she had given birth alone.

She even detailed supposed complications during pregnancy, including an alleged heart defect picked up in antenatal tests. Friends say she frequently mentioned hospital check-ups and postnatal appointments, building a believable picture of new motherhood.

Loved ones reportedly bought gifts including a £1,000 pram, baby clothes, and a car seat, unaware that the 'child' was, in fact, a highly realistic Reborn doll, a type of collectable figure made to mimic real infants in texture and weight.

The Discovery: 'It Was a Doll'

The elaborate illusion reportedly came crashing down when Cousins' mother entered her bedroom and discovered the 'newborn' was not human.

In a TikTok statement addressing the backlash, Cousins admitted the truth, saying, 'In my own words, let's set this straight. I was in bed when my mother came into my room and found it to be a doll. The next thing I know, I was confronted by all the family. Don't for one minute think they let me away with this — they haven't. None of them knew, neither did the dad and his family.'

Following the revelation, screenshots began circulating on TikTok and Facebook showing messages that appeared to come from Cousins. In one, she allegedly told the man believed to be Bonnie-Leigh's father that their baby had died, a claim she has not addressed publicly.

Friends Speak Out: 'We Were All Lied To'

One of Cousins' close friends, Neave McRobert, shared her disbelief in a TikTok video that has since gone viral.

'Everybody believed her. She had a gender reveal, she posted scan photos, and even said the baby had a hole in its heart. Then she texted me saying the baby was born — we were all so happy,' McRobert said.

She revealed that suspicions began to grow after nobody had ever heard the 'baby' cry and Cousins refused to let anyone hold her, claiming the infant had been unwell after a hospital visit.

'I asked her why she deleted every picture and video of the baby from our chats,' McRobert recalled. 'Then I asked the baby's dad, "Is this a doll?" and he said, "Yes, it's a doll."'

McRobert said she felt 'totally used and drained', adding that she was one of the few friends who had actually 'met' the fake baby during a supermarket trip. Her video drew thousands of horrified comments, with viewers expressing shock at the extent of the deception.

While Cousins' motivations remain unclear, some observers have suggested the hoax could point to psychological distress or a need for attention, rather than malicious intent. Whatever the cause, it has become one of Scotland's most talked-about social media scandals of the year.