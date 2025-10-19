The 200-year-old Oxford Union, a historic bastion of free speech, now finds itself teetering on the edge of financial and reputational ruin. The cause is not a contentious debate on its famous floor, but a series of shocking social media messages from its own president-elect, George Abaraonye.

The scandal has ignited a firestorm, leading to a freeze on massive donations and a wave of cancellations from high-profile speakers, plunging the institution into what one official describes as 'complete and utter turmoil'.

How One Leaked Message Sparked A Catastrophic Fallout

The crisis began when Abaraonye, 20, posted celebratory messages in a private WhatsApp group following an attack on US influencer Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist he had debated just months earlier.

In the leaked chat, the politics, philosophy, and economics student wrote, 'Charlie Kirk got shot, let's f****** go'. Another message, reportedly from his Instagram, read, 'Charlie Kirk got shot loool'.

Though he later deleted the posts and admitted he 'acted poorly' after learning of Kirk's death, the damage was already done. The comments have reportedly led to donations of up to £500,000 ($635,000) being put on hold, jeopardising the Union's financial stability.

Can The Union Survive The Exodus Of Speakers And Support?

The backlash from Abaraonye's remarks has been swift and severe. An inside source expressed grave concerns, telling The Telegraph, 'I'm worried if George Abaraonye stays, there will be no future for the union. How can you have a free speech society where the incoming president celebrates the death of a free speech activist?'.

This sentiment appears to be shared by many. A string of prominent figures have allegedly withdrawn from scheduled events, including US commentator Candace Owens, Reform UK's Zia Yusuf, fashion designer Calvin Klein, tennis star Serena Williams, and New Zealand's former prime minister, Jacinda Ardern.

A senior Union source stated they have had to reassure upcoming speakers that the current administration is not associated with Abaraonye, highlighting the deep internal divisions.

George Abaraonye - the incoming President (the President-Elect) of the prestigious Oxford Union - celebrated Charlie Kirk being shot on both his Instagram and the committee WhatsApp chat. Should prominent American figures like Jordan Peterson think twice about speaking there?… pic.twitter.com/i75yx60KYQ — Chloe Dobbs (@DobbsandPolicy) September 11, 2025

Will A Vote Of No Confidence Be Enough To Save Its Legacy?

In a highly unusual move to seek 'true accountability', Abaraonye has triggered a motion of no confidence against himself. A poll was held on Saturday for members to decide whether he should be ousted from the role he is due to start in January.

He now hopes a vote in his favour will grant him the legitimacy to continue. However, a campaign by the 'Concerned Alumni of the Oxford Union' has been rallying members to vote against him.

If two-thirds of the voters in the poll oppose him, Abaraonye will be forced to resign. As the historic society holds its breath, the outcome will determine not just the future of one student, but the very identity and survival of the Oxford Union itself.