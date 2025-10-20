Shocking criminal charges in Brussels have engulfed Nigel Farage's long-time partner Laure Ferrari, accusing her of fraud at the Institute for Direct Democracy in Europe (IDDE) she once led, amid 'serious' financial irregularities with £613,000 in EU funds.

As Belgian prosecutors pursue a nine-year probe triggered by 2016 auditors' refusal to approve the think tank's spending, Ferrari's role as executive director places her at the epicentre of allegations involving fake invoices and phantom salaries.

With Reform UK's anti-corruption rhetoric under siege, questions mount over Farage's knowledge and the origins of the couple's £885,000 Clacton home purchase, threatening his 2025 political momentum.

Origins of the IDDE Fraud Allegations

The controversy dates back to 2016 when external auditors rejected IDDE's accounts, citing 'serious' discrepancies in handling £613,000 of taxpayer-funded grants from the European Parliament for Eurosceptic research. Belgian authorities launched a criminal investigation on 19 October 2016, probing misuse including unsubstantiated payments and fabricated expenses, as detailed in court filings unsealed this week.

Prosecutors zeroed in on overlaps with the Alliance for Direct Democracy in Europe (ADDE), a parliamentary group linked to UKIP, including inadequate documentation for event and research outlays.

A 2017 raid on IDDE's Brussels offices seized documents revealing overlaps with UKIP-linked entities, prompting wider scrutiny of Eurosceptic funding networks. By 2018, the probe expanded to money laundering suspicions. This 2025 revival, following fresh witness testimonies, underscores persistent EU concerns over opaque think tank finances.

Ferrari's Directorial Role and Probe Focus

Laure Ferrari, a French national and Farage's partner since around 2014, led IDDE during its receipt of the contested grants, promoting anti-EU initiatives across Europe. Court filings unsealed in October 2025 indicate she signed off on expenditures now under review, including allocations for research that auditors deemed inadequately documented.

Ferrari's prior work with right-wing groups, including a candidacy for France's nationalist Debout la France party, intertwined with IDDE's network. The Belgian federal prosecutor's office confirmed on 19 October 2025 that Chamber 69 of the Tribunal de première instance—a specialist financial-crimes court—will deliver a final judgment on 5 November 2025, appealable thereafter.

Investigators interviewed Ferrari in Brussels on 15 September 2025, per sources, though she has not been charged publicly. A spokesman for Ferrari described the allegations as politically motivated fake accusations leaked post-Brexit by a Green MEP, insisting all funds were used legitimately for IDDE's mission.

The EU Court of Justice previously annulled related reimbursement demands against ADDE, citing procedural flaws. This positions Ferrari at the probe's core without confirmed sanctions yet.

Implications for Farage and Reform UK's Credibility

The developments coincide with lingering questions over Ferrari's funding of the £885,000 four-bedroom Clacton home purchased in cash in 2021, where Farage resides as MP. Land Registry records list Ferrari as sole owner. Farage initially told constituents he bought the property, but later clarified that Ferrari funded it from family wealth, denying any stake or stamp duty avoidance.

Labour figures urged for transparency in September 2025, but no irregularities were proven. Times Politics noted the scrutiny in a post on X: 'Nigel Farage's partner embroiled in Brussels fraud investigation'.

Farage distanced himself from IDDE, stating he had no involvement. However, critics like Angela Rayner have questioned Reform UK's integrity, citing past MEP expenses controversies. With a verdict looming, the case could challenge Eurosceptic accountability and reignite scrutiny of Farage's 1999-2020 record in the European Parliament.