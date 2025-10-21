The prestigious Oxford Union has ousted its president-elect, George Abaraonye, after leaked messages revealed him apparently celebrating the shooting death of US conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Abaraonye allegedly wrote in a WhatsApp group, 'Charlie Kirk got shot, let's f**king go,' and posted on Instagram, 'Charlie Kirk got shot loool.'

A no-confidence motion passed with 1,228 votes in favour and 501 against. The Union says it 'unequivocally condemns the reported remarks and sentiments.'

Alleged Comments and Immediate Backlash

According to multiple media outlets, Abaraonye posted celebratory messages after Kirk's fatal shooting. In response, the Oxford Union issued a statement emphasising that the remarks did not reflect its leadership or values.

Abaraonye later acknowledged and apologised for his comments, saying they were made 'in the heat of the moment' and did not reflect his values. He expressed condolences to Kirk's family while also referencing what he described as Kirk's controversial past rhetoric.

'Nobody deserves to be the victim of violence,' he said. 'I understand the hurt my comments caused.'

A letter reportedly circulated by supporters of Kirk in Washington warned that if Abaraonye remained in post, they would urge American political figures to boycott the Union, which has hosted international leaders since its founding in 1823.

The Union, however, said the apology did not prevent further action. Its disciplinary committee confirmed that the matter had been escalated following several formal complaints from members.

A spokesperson said the Union aims to conclude its internal process before the end of the academic term. The society's next term card, which lists guest speakers, is expected to proceed as planned.

Vote of No Confidence and Removal

A formal motion of no confidence was lodged and carried on 20 October 2025. Out of 1,746 ballots cast, 1,228 supported the motion while 501 opposed it; 17 were spoiled or void.

The Union's standing committee will appoint an interim president, while Abaraonye contests the process, citing alleged procedural irregularities.

Broader Reactions and Institutional Implications

The case has sparked a wider debate about free speech, accountability and culture in elite student societies. The Union, founded in 1823, hosts leading global figures and has faced previous reputational issues.

In the days after the messages surfaced, Abaraonye said he had received racist abuse and death threats online. The Union released a second statement condemning the harassment and calling for 'respectful dialogue on all sides.'

Supporters within the student body described the abuse as 'deeply troubling,' saying the episode had exposed divisions over how social media controversies are handled at one of Britain's oldest debating societies.

What Happens Next

The Oxford Union's disciplinary committee will review the matter and issue its decision before the end of the academic term. The next term card of guest speakers is expected to proceed as planned. As interim leadership is appointed, questions remain about how the Union will handle future controversies and reform processes.