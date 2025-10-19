When does a symbol of faith become a tool of antagonism? That is the question at the heart of a furious dispute between a Jewish lawyer and the Metropolitan Police, following an arrest near the Israeli embassy in London.

A Symbol Deemed 'Antagonising' by Police?

A Jewish lawyer alleges he was arrested and questioned by London police because he was wearing a Star of David necklace near a pro-Palestine demonstration. The man, who wishes to remain anonymous for his safety, was detained for nearly 10 hours on 29 August for alleged Public Order breaches.

During questioning at Hammersmith Police Station, a detective noted that officers on the scene believed the 'presence' of the 2cm silver Judaic symbol could cause 'offence' to protestors, according to footage obtained by The Telegraph. The detective asked the man what necklace he was wearing, later adding that officers felt it was 'antagonising' the situation.

The man's defence solicitor immediately labelled the statements as 'ignorant', expressing 'a great deal of concern' with the line of questioning.

'They Are Trying to Criminalise the Wearing of a Star of David'

The lawyer, a man in his 40s, fiercely refutes the police's account, accusing the force of attempting to 'criminalise the wearing of a Star of David'. He claims he was present only as an independent legal observer to monitor the protest for illegal activity.

'They said I was antagonising and agitating pro-Palestine protesters with my Star of David', he stated. 'In an environment of anti-Semitism, I will not be cowed by this. I will carry on wearing it'.

He described the incident as 'one of the clearest examples of two-tier policing you will ever see', contrasting his arrest with what he claims are unpunished chants of 'baby killer' directed at him during such protests.

Met Police Offer a Different Version of Events

The Metropolitan Police strongly deny the lawyer's claims. A spokesman told the Mail, 'The claim that this man was arrested for wearing a Star of David necklace is not true'.

Police contend the man was arrested for 'repeatedly breaching Public Order Act conditions' designed to keep opposing protest groups separate. They allege that over the course of an hour, the man 'continuously approached the area allocated' to the pro-Palestine group to film them, 'provoking a reaction'.

According to the Met, officers intervened on at least four occasions, asking him to return to the designated pro-Israel area. His alleged failure to comply after multiple warnings led to his arrest. Gill Levy, a former Met officer of 20 years who was also observing, said he was 'distraught' by the arrest, calling it an act that 'beggars belief'.