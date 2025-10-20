A wave of concern is sweeping through the firearms community following widespread reports that Glock may be preparing to discontinue the majority of its commercial handgun lineup by November 30, 2025.

According to posts attributed to GlockStore and echoed by industry influencers, only the Glock 43, 43X, and 48X models will remain available—while a new series of "V Models" is allegedly set to replace the rest. These claims, though unverified by Glock itself, have triggered a surge in consumer interest and speculation.

What's Fueling the Panic?

The initial claim surfaced on social media and firearm forums, citing a post that reads: "As of November 30 all Glocks are discontinued except 43, 43X, 48X. All Glocks will be replaced with new Glock 'V Models.' These will have changes that prevent switch conversions. At launch, all will be NON‑MOS."

The rumor suggests that Glock's move is aimed at curbing illegal modifications—specifically the installation of conversion switches that turn semi-automatic pistols into fully automatic weapons. The alleged "V Models" would feature internal changes to prevent such conversions, though no technical specifications have been released.

What Glock Has (and Hasn't) Confirmed

As of this writing, Glock has not issued any formal press release or public statement confirming the mass discontinuation or the launch of "V Models." The company's official website does list several older models under its "Discontinued Commercial Pistol Models" section, but it does not reflect the sweeping changes described in the circulating posts.

Without direct confirmation, it remains unclear whether the rumored November 30 deadline represents a hard production cutoff, a phased transition, or simply a rebranding effort. The ambiguity has only intensified speculation, especially among dealers and collectors.

Predicted Rush Before November 30

If the claims prove accurate, the implications for consumers and agencies could be significant:

Increased demand for current-generation Glock models before they're pulled from shelves

Potential resale value shifts for discontinued models

Compatibility concerns for aftermarket parts and accessories

Reduced optics readiness, as the rumored "V Models" are said to be non-MOS at launch

Gun shops and online retailers have already reported a noticeable uptick in inquiries and pre-orders, particularly for popular models like the Glock 19 and 17.

I have now heard from multiple sources that Glock will be discontinuing much of its current line in favor of new models that will not host a "Glock switch." Glock will stop shipping the discountinued models on 11/30/2025.

Get some now before they are gone!… pic.twitter.com/XFc3vTrM6j — Guns&Gadgets (@Guns_Gadgets) October 20, 2025

Legal and Regulatory Context

The rumored shift may be linked to evolving state-level legislation and lawsuits targeting Glock's business model and the proliferation of conversion switches. However, no direct legal mandate has been publicly tied to the alleged discontinuation.

The move, if real, could reflect a broader trend in the firearms industry: manufacturers preemptively adapting to regulatory pressure and litigation risk. For Second Amendment advocates, this raises questions about how product design changes might affect ownership rights and long-term support.

Proceed with Caution

Until Glock issues an official statement, the situation remains speculative. Consumers are advised to:

Monitor Glock's official channels for updates

Consult trusted dealers before making large purchases

Be wary of misinformation or panic-driven sales tactics

The firearms community is no stranger to rumor-driven buying frenzies, but the scale of this potential shift—if true—would mark one of the most dramatic product overhauls in Glock's history.