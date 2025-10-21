A viral video of Detroit pastor and gospel singer Marvin Winans has sparked widespread debate across social media after he appeared to publicly correct a church member over a $1,200 (£896.29) donation.

The incident occurred during a fundraising service at Perfecting Church, which Winans founded in 1989. The clip, widely shared on X and Instagram, shows the pastor telling a congregant that her pledged amount fell short of what he had requested, prompting fierce discussions about faith, leadership and fundraising practices in modern churches.

Who Is Marvin Winans?

Marvin Lawrence Winans Sr., born in Detroit, Michigan in 1958, is a renowned gospel musician and pastor known for his leadership in the African American faith community.

A member of the famous Winans family, which includes BeBe and CeCe Winans, he rose to prominence in the 1980s through The Winans gospel group before shifting his focus to ministry.

Winans established Perfecting Church on 27 May 1989, where he continues to serve as senior pastor. Over the years, his sermons, music and outreach programmes have earned him a prominent place in Detroit's religious landscape.

His ministry combines music and preaching, reflecting his belief in gospel as both art and spiritual message.

Inside the $1,200 Clip

As reported by News Break, the now-viral clip shows Winans speaking to a member of his congregation during a live service, reportedly part of the church's annual 'Day of Giving'. The woman stepped forward with a donation of $1,235 (£922.43), explaining that it represented her pledged amount.

Winans responded by clarifying that he had asked for $2,000 (£1,493.82), saying, 'That's only $1,200 (£896.29). You're not listening to what I'm saying.'

When the member replied that she would 'work on' the rest, Winans continued, 'Well, that ain't what I asked you to do.' The brief exchange drew audible reactions from the congregation and has since divided online audiences.

While some interpreted the pastor's tone as harsh, others defended him, arguing that he was reinforcing a commitment made during a faith-based fundraising appeal.

Perfecting Church and Its Long-Delayed Project

Perfecting Church is one of Detroit's best-known ministries, but its ambitious construction project on Woodward Avenue has faced nearly two decades of delays.

The proposed megachurch complex was designed to include a 35,000-square-foot sanctuary, residential units and parking facilities.

In 2023, the City of Detroit filed a lawsuit against Perfecting Church and Winans, citing the unfinished site as a public nuisance. The lawsuit was dropped later that year after the church agreed to provide new construction timelines and financing plans.

The agreement required regular progress updates, paving the way for renewed fundraising efforts.

Sources close to the church say recent appeals for large donations are intended to accelerate construction and meet the new project deadlines. Supporters have pointed to Winans' long-term vision to complete a lasting spiritual and community centre for Detroit residents.

Public and Church Reactions

Since the clip surfaced, the incident has become a flashpoint in discussions about giving culture in churches. On social media, many users criticised Winans' approach as inappropriate or insensitive.

Others, including some of his followers, defended his actions as part of a larger message about accountability and commitment to faith pledges.

The church has not released an official statement addressing the viral clip.

However, within gospel circles, several commentators have noted that public fundraising is common practice in many large congregations, where pastors often make specific requests to meet project needs.

Faith, Money and Transparency in the Modern Church

The controversy surrounding Winans has reignited broader debates about financial transparency and pastoral leadership. It raises questions about how churches balance faith-based generosity with ethical fundraising methods.

Religious scholars note that while tithing and giving are central to many Christian traditions, public financial appeals often spark differing opinions about the boundaries between devotion and pressure.

As the video continues to circulate, Winans and Perfecting Church remain under public scrutiny, illustrating how a moment in a Detroit sanctuary has evolved into a national conversation about faith, accountability and the power dynamics within modern ministries.