McLaren CEO Zak Brown feels Red Bull Racing has "ruined" a few drivers that were not given enough opportunities to prove themselves in Formula 1. The American was mainly talking about IndyCar star Pato O'Ward, but also mentioned the likes of Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon.

In the last decade, apart from Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg, the other two world champions have come from the Red Bull stables - Sebastian Vettel and 2021 world champion Max Verstappen. Daniel Ricciardo is the only other driver in the last 10 years that can claim to have had a long career with the Austrian team apart from the aforementioned duo.

Red Bull brings in drivers through their young drivers programme, before giving them a two-year deal to impress with sister team Toro Rosso in F1. After which, they are either promoted to the senior team, or dropped from the team. However, the likes of Gasly, Albon and Daniil Kvyat will feel different despite earning promotion.

O'Ward, meanwhile, did not make the cut to the senior team after it became clear that he did not have sufficient license points to enter F1. Brown feels the Mexican driver was not given the opportunity to impress before he was cast aside. The 22-year-old currently drives for McLaren Arrows SP team in the IndyCar Series.

"He definitely slipped through the cracks," Brown said, as quoted on Planet F1. "I think Red Bull, while he was there, they only gave him about three races [in junior categories]. But if you look at Red Bull's history other than Max, they have let a handful of great drivers slip through their hands."

"I think they've ruined a few that I think had it, but weren't given enough opportunity," he added, "But, they won the championship last year, we didn't, so I can't say they don't know what they're doing."

"They're a bit brutal. Carlos is a great example. Daniel had already proven how good he was but he chose to leave. Vettel left. Max is a great story and someone that they found. Albon, Gasly. Gasly looks like a hell of a driver. They move through a lot of drivers."

Sergio Perez is the incumbent driver alongside Verstappen, and is preparing for his second season with the Austrian outfit. Ricciardo was the last driver to complete more than two seasons with the Red Bull team, so the Mexican will have to step up his performances if he wants his contract extended to include 2023.