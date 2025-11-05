A nationwide manhunt is underway after a convicted Algerian sex offender was mistakenly released from HMP Wandsworth, exposing serious lapses in the UK's prison management system.

The Ministry of Justice is now under fire after confirming that Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, 24, walked free on 29 October 2025, and police were not told for nearly a week.

Prison Error Sparks Public Outrage

Kaddour-Cherif, whose record includes indecent exposure and trespass with intent to steal, was freed in what officials are calling an 'administrative mistake.'

The error only came to light when the Metropolitan Police were informed shortly after 1 pm on 4 November.

A Met spokesperson said: 'Officers are carrying out urgent inquiries in an effort to locate him and return him to custody.'

The week-long delay between his release and the police notification has drawn fierce criticism over communication failures between the Prison Service and law enforcement agencies.

The incident comes just days after Hadush Kebatu, an Ethiopian migrant convicted of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and a woman, was wrongly freed from HMP Chelmsford, fuelling fears of a systemic breakdown in prisoner handling.

Ministry of Justice Faces Backlash

The Ministry of Justice has faced mounting pressure following a series of security and administrative scandals at British prisons. Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick condemned the situation, saying:

'Another week, another manhunt for a foreign sex attacker accidentally released by the Government. But this time, the farce was covered up by David Lammy. We need answers.'

HMP Wandsworth—already under special measures since 2024 for chronic staff shortages and repeated security breaches—has again become the centre of controversy. Critics argue that understaffing and poor oversight directly contributed to the blunder.

Political Fallout and Calls for Reform

During Prime Minister's Questions, Justice Secretary David Lammy faced repeated questioning over whether other asylum-seeking offenders had also been mistakenly released. He responded, 'I am absolutely outraged and appalled by the mistaken release of a foreign criminal wanted by the police.

'The Metropolitan Police is leading an urgent manhunt, and my officials have been working through the night to take him back to prison.'

The government has since pledged to implement extra checks across UK prisons to prevent similar incidents. However, opposition MPs and legal experts are demanding a full inquiry into the systemic failures that allowed two high-risk individuals to walk free within the span of a week.

Public Safety Concerns Intensify

The release of two convicted sex offenders has sparked alarm among the public, particularly in communities near the affected prisons. Police have urged anyone with information about Kaddour-Cherif's whereabouts to come forward, warning that he may pose a risk to public safety.

Kaddour-Cherif's previous offences included indecent exposure, a crime that typically results in registration as a sex offender. His release has reignited debate over how migrant offenders are monitored and managed within the UK justice system.

The mistaken release of Brahim Kaddour-Cherif has exposed serious flaws in prison oversight and inter-agency communication.

As the manhunt continues, pressure is building on the Ministry of Justice to account for the oversight.

The case has reignited debate over the management of migrant offenders and the reliability of Britain's prison-oversight framework.