Clean indoor air has become an essential part of modern living, and the AirSancta™ CDa Mini is leading the charge in redefining how we breathe at home and at work. Developed by Innova NanoJet Technologies Ltd, this compact yet powerful device combines smart design with groundbreaking NanoJet™ technology, offering a filterless air purifier that purifies, humidifies, cools, and protects, all using just water.

Why the CDa Mini Is a Game-Changer for Home Air Purification

Designed for living and working spaces up to 1,000 sq ft, the CDa Mini offers a sleek, user-friendly solution for those seeking a home air purifier that balances style and performance. Its rear-mounted removable water tank ensures easy refilling and cleaning, making it practical for everyday use.

For households affected by allergies, asthma, or seasonal respiratory issues, the device provides immediate allergy relief by removing airborne irritants, ensuring a healthier indoor environment. With no replacement filters and no hidden costs, the CDa Mini delivers long-term value while ensuring peace of mind.

NanoJet™ Technology: A New Era in Clean Air Solutions

At the heart of the AirSancta range is NanoJet™, a patented technology platform that produces trillions of ultra-fast nano-sized droplets using twin-fluid dynamics. These droplets are powerful enough to capture, encapsulate, neutralise, and remove pollutants, bacteria, viruses, and allergens, transforming air quality in minutes.

Unlike conventional systems that rely on filters and chemicals, NanoJet technology sets a new benchmark in clean air technology, offering a sustainable and more effective way to ensure healthier living spaces. For more on how this works, readers can visit the Knowledge Hub.

This breakthrough has broad applications beyond households, with potential to revolutionise air cleaning across healthcare, hospitality, and government environments, a testament to Innova Nanojet Technologies' disruptive innovation.

Filterless, Chemical-Free, and Eco-Friendly Air Cleaning

One of the CDa Mini's biggest advantages is its eco-friendly air purification system. Instead of disposable filters, it uses pure water to capture, encapsulate, neutralise, and remove harmful particles. This means:

No costly replacement filters

No chemicals or added substances

Reduced environmental impact

As a water-only air purification system, it avoids the waste and inefficiency of filter-based models that have dominated the market for over a century. By doing so, AirSancta is not only protecting health but also advancing sustainable design in the consumer tech space.

Fast-Acting Allergen and Odour Removal for Modern Homes

The CDa Mini is tailored to tackle the most common indoor air challenges:

Pet dander and cooking odours, offering the best air purifier for pet dander and cooking smells.

Pollen and seasonal allergies, providing relief with fast-acting purification.

Wildfire smoke and urban pollution, serving as a portable air purifier for wildfire smoke and smog.

Viruses and bacteria, functioning as a compact air purifier with hospital-grade effectiveness.

Consumers can select between two models: the CDa Mini SMART, which features IoT connectivity, built-in sensors, and a digital display for scheduling, or the base model, which uses a mechanical dial timer for simple, intuitive control.

From Wildfire Smoke to Pet Dander: One Device for Every Challenge

Whether it's a city apartment, small office, or family home, the CDa Mini adapts to different environments. Portable, versatile, and effective, it creates pollution-free and virus-free air sanctuaries, making it one of the best air purifiers for sensitive environments where children, pets, or elderly residents may be at higher risk.

This adaptability reflects AirSancta's mission: to deliver next-generation clean air solutions that are both functional and future-proof.

Where to Buy the CDa Mini

The AirSancta™ CDa Mini will be launched at IFA Berlin. Pre-orders will be available during the event, which runs from 5-9 September. It will also be available through the official AirSancta Store. Customers can also explore the wider AirSancta range, including the CDa Home for medium-sized spaces, the CDa Pro for larger estates, and the autonomous CDaBot designed for public areas. Learn more about AirSancta's groundbreaking technology and explore the full product range at the AirSancta Website.

Breathe Better, Live Brighter with CDa Mini

With its smart design, eco-friendly operation, and patented NanoJet™ air purification technology, the AirSancta™ CDa Mini represents a turning point in the fight for cleaner indoor environments. Backed by Innova Nanojet Technologies, it delivers a future where homes, offices, and public spaces are not only cleaner but healthier and more sustainable.

The AirSancta CDa Mini is more than just a product, it is a vision of tomorrow's indoor wellness.