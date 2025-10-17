The price of gaming has always been a hot topic, but the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto VI has sparked a new debate.

Following a bold claim from the creator of rival series Saints Row that GTA 6 deserves to be $100, the crucial question being asked is: Will this highly anticipated title truly be the best video game yet, justifying such a premium cost?

The $100 Question: Can 'GTA 6' Break the Pricing Barrier?

The discussion about the price tag for Grand Theft Auto 6 is heating up, and a developer behind the original Saints Row (which took much inspiration from GTA) has entered the discussion. He expressed hope that Rockstar would ask for $100 (£74.49), arguing it is the world's only video game capable of successfully demanding that much.

As the chief of Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two, Strauss Zelnick receives constant questions regarding the cost of what is set to be the biggest entertainment debut of all time. Rather than responding directly, Zelnick deflects the query every time, preferring to talk about delivering value to consumers.

The scrutiny is amplified by the gaming sector's new price tier, with certain releases now costing $80 (£59.59) instead of $70 (£52.14). Should Nintendo charge $80 (£59.59) for Switch 2 software like Mario Kart World, and if Microsoft makes the move to $80 (£59.59) for its own titles next year, as many predict (having held off on doing so this year), then selling Grand Theft Auto VI for less seems unlikely.

Decades of Deflation: Why Some Developers Want a Higher Price

Although consumers hesitate at the prospect of spending $100 (£74.49) on GTA 6, Chris Stockman, the design director of the first Saints Row title, stated his belief that the game deserves to sell for that amount.

Speaking to Esports Insider, Stockman gave his thoughts on the suggestion that Grand Theft Auto VI could launch as the first $100 (£74.49) video game. 'They're the only ones that can get away with it', the top executive said.

'I don't think it's a rising tide that floats all boats. I think that there'll be a tremendous amount of backlash if everyone switched to $100 (£74.49). Not all games are created equal. I think GTA is the only one that can get away with it, and I hope they do. I really hope it's $100 (£74.49). I think it deserves to be $100'.

He argued that 'the scope and magnitude of this production deserves that price tag, but not everything is treated equally. It would be a disaster if everyone tried to match them.'

Does Unmatched Scale Demand a $100 Price Tag?

Stockman further stated that the vast scope of GTA 6 will be significantly larger than that of any game before it. It has the reputation of commanding the biggest ever development budget. Since Rockstar has only offered a glimpse of the title, nobody knows exactly how expansive and diverse the final product will be.

However, it appears highly likely that, unless the biggest disaster in video game history occurs, Grand Theft Auto VI will shatter the records for both commercial and critical success. But is the global market truly ready to accept the jump to $100 (£74.49)?

Epyllion CEO and analyst Matthew Ball was one of the first to propose this idea earlier this year, mentioning a $100 (£74.49) price point for GTA 6 in a lengthy analysis titled The State of Video Gaming in 2025.

The $70 Sweet Spot: Why Analysts Pour Cold Water on $100

Specifically, the analyst noted toward the end of his report that 'some game makers hope GTA 6 will be priced at $80 to $100, breaking the $70 barrier and helping $50 titles to move up to $60, $60 to do $70, $70 to $80, etc.'

'Packaged game prices have never been lower in real terms than they are today — even though budgets are at all-time highs and player growth is stalled', Ball wrote. He concluded that 'GTA 6 could re-establish packed video game prices after decades of deflation despite rampant cost growth.'

Conversely, other analysts have dismissed the $100 (£74.49) price point, arguing that the overwhelming excitement for GTA 6 makes it unnecessary to limit the potential audience by pricing the game out of reach for some buyers.

In fact, recent research indicates that if Rockstar charged $100 (£74.49) for GTA 6, the higher price would actually lead to reduced revenue, with analysis finding the most profitable price point remains $70 (£52.14).

The 'GTA' Online Dilemma: Subscription or Standalone?

Beyond the base game's price, analysts are keenly focused on another major unknown: What will become of GTA Online? Specifically, will Rockstar separate the online mode and charge a premium for its access?

Those questions naturally lead to speculation about the online component's business model. Will GTA Online be a standalone free download, or could Rockstar sell a separate monthly subscription (like GTA+) instead of keeping it available at no additional cost as before?

Hopefully, it won't be long before we get definitive answers, as GTA 6 is scheduled to launch on 26 May 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.