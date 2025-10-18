After two decades of anticipation, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is finally sinking its fangs into critics, but early reviews suggest the long-awaited sequel has left players torn between admiration and frustration.

The original Bloodlines, released in November 2004 by Activision, earned cult status for its gritty storytelling and immersive vampire underworld. Now, 21 years later, British developer The Chinese Room and publisher Paradox Interactive are hoping to rekindle that magic when the sequel officially launches on 21 October 2025.

A Return to the World of Darkness

Like its predecessor, Bloodlines 2 is set in the World of Darkness universe created by White Wolf Publishing. Players take on the role of Phyre, an elder vampire who awakens in 21st-century Seattle after a century of forced slumber.

As in the original, every choice counts. Players must align with one of several vampire clans, forge alliances and survive a secret war that threatens to expose their kind. It is a dark, atmospheric journey through neon-lit alleys and moral ambiguity, but not all critics are convinced the sequel captures what made the first game iconic.

PC Gamer: 'A Sequel in Name Only'

Fraser Brown of PC Gamer described Bloodlines 2 as 'a gripping story full of intrigue and murder that struggles to find its footing as an RPG sequel'.

He praised the narrative, calling it 'the best Vampire: The Masquerade story out of any of the videogame adaptations', but criticised the gameplay design as suffering from 'an identity crisis'.

'The quest design and character progression really hold it back,' Brown noted, adding that despite its flaws, he still plans to replay it for the story alone.

GameSpot: 'Sometimes Charming, Other Times Not So Much'

Jessica Cogswell of GameSpot had mixed feelings after multiple playthroughs on the PS5.

'There is a lot here that is great; I loved the narrative, the characters, the drama, and the sheer power fantasy of it all,' she wrote. 'At the same time, it is one of the more unpolished games I have reviewed.'

Cogswell praised its dramatic story and well-developed cast, including Phyre and Fabien, but flagged recurring technical issues such as 'crashes, bizarre NPC behaviour, and performance glitches'.

IGN: 'A Love-Hate Relationship'

Leana Hafer of IGN summed up her experience succinctly: 'There is a story well worth experiencing that nevertheless let me down brutally in the end.'

Hafer described her time with the game as 'a complicated love-hate relationship', appreciating its ambition while lamenting its rough edges and lack of polish.

A Divided Resurrection

Two decades after the original defined a generation of gothic RPGs, Bloodlines 2 seems destined to divide fans once again. While critics agree the storytelling and atmosphere are stellar, they point to technical issues and uneven RPG mechanics that may frustrate players expecting a fully modern experience.

Still, for many fans of the franchise, the allure of returning to the World of Darkness is irresistible. With its release just days away, the final verdict will soon rest with the players themselves.