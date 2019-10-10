Rihanna is many things but shy is not one of them. The singer did not hold back while talking about the President of the US Donald Trump in her recent interview.

In an interview with Vogue for its cover story, the 31-year-old Barbadian singer talked about her career, new album, her business, politics and Trump.

In reference to gun violence in America and recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, she expressed her concern and a theory about the president. In the wake of these tragedies, Trump described these incidents as "act of cowardice," and said that "mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger — not the gun."

Back then, the "Diamond" hitmaker condemned his statement on by posting: "Donald, you spelled terrorism wrong!"

On mass shootings, she expressed her theory boldly.

"The fact that it's classified as something different because of the color of their skin? It's a slap in the face. It's completely racist," she said. "Put an Arab man with that same weapon in that same Walmart and there is no way that Trump would sit there and address it publicly as a mental health problem," Rihanna said.

"The most mentally ill human being in America right now seems to be the president," she came down heavily on Trump.

The world's richest female musician also talked about her much-anticipated ninth studio album, labelled as R9. The album is nearly complete. The singer did not reveal any details regarding its release date. Rihanna dished out that it is a "reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album," which is not going to be what we know of reggae.

In the extensive interview, she talked about music, New York Fashion Week, her philanthropic efforts and Super Bowl halftime.

Rumours were that the R&B sensation had turned down Super Bowl halftime offer, which she confirmed. Had she agreed, it would have been one of the most memorable performances ever. However, she wanted to show support to Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL quarterback, who protested during the national anthem for unfair treatment and police brutality against African Americans in the US and was shunned by NFL.

The Barbadian beauty expressed her distaste towards the situation of immigrants in the US "blatantly". And, she hopes after the "darkness" people will find "light".