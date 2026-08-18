A Ring camera captured Rep. Randy Fine opening a Florida homeowner's mailbox during a campaign walk, an encounter that prompted a police report but did not result in criminal charges.

The footage shows Fine approaching the residence while canvassing in Ormond Beach, Florida, during his campaign for re-election to Congress. After apparently receiving no answer at the door, he moves to the mailbox, opens it and looks inside before leaving.

The homeowner was watching remotely through the Ring system and contacted police after seeing the activity. Police later determined that the person shown was Fine, and the homeowner decided not to pursue charges.

What the Ring Footage Actually Shows and What It Does Not

The recording provides direct visual evidence that Fine opened the mailbox and inspected its contents. It does not, however, establish that he removed mail, damaged the receptacle, altered correspondence or intended to steal anything.

That distinction is significant because the video establishes an action rather than the reason behind it. There is no evidence in the public record reviewed for this report that Fine took any item from the mailbox.

The incident occurred as Fine was engaged in political canvassing. His campaign activity placed him at private residences as he sought support ahead of the Republican primary for Florida's 6th Congressional District.

The police response also matters. The homeowner reported the incident, but authorities did not bring charges after the homeowner chose not to press the matter. That outcome means the recording should not be presented as proof that Fine committed a crime.

Hey @RepFine why are you looking through someone’s mailbox while you’re out canvassing? Not only is it wrong, it’s creepy AF.



Randy Fine is a menace to basic human decency. pic.twitter.com/kAwUKAt857 — Barbie Harden Hall (@barbiehhall) August 18, 2026

Federal Law Governing Mailboxes

Federal law protects letter boxes and mail deposited inside them. Section 1705 of Title 18 makes it an offence to willfully or maliciously injure, tear down or destroy a letter box or other receptacle intended for mail, or to break open such a receptacle or damage mail placed inside it.

The statute also provides criminal penalties, including a fine and imprisonment of up to three years. The law does not mean that every instance of opening another person's mailbox automatically constitutes a federal offence, because prosecutors would still need to establish the elements required by the statute.

The available footage therefore raises a legal question without answering it. Nothing in the material reviewed establishes that federal prosecutors investigated Fine, that prosecutors believed the statute had been violated, or that any federal charge was contemplated.

The absence of charges is particularly important when assessing claims circulating online that describe the incident as an established felony. The available evidence supports a narrower conclusion: Fine opened a resident's mailbox, the resident contacted police, and no criminal case followed.

Who Is Randy Fine? The Florida Congressman at the Centre of the Mailbox Controversy

Fine is a Republican member of the US House who represents Florida's 6th Congressional District. The House says he was sworn into Congress on 2 April 2025 after winning the special election for the seat previously held by Mike Waltz.

Before entering Congress, Fine served in the Florida House of Representatives from 2016 through 2024 and then briefly served in the Florida Senate. His official congressional biography identifies him as a businessman who previously founded and operated companies and holds degrees from Harvard University.

Fine's congressional career has developed quickly. His election to Congress came after Waltz left the House to become President Donald Trump's national security adviser, creating the vacancy that led to the 2025 special election.

Fine entered the 2026 campaign as an incumbent seeking another term. Federal Election Commission records show his campaign had reported $4.29 million in receipts and about $1.19 million in cash on hand through 29 July 2026, underscoring the scale of the political operation behind his re-election effort.

🚨TODAY IS ELECTION DAY, FL-06!



Polls are open from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Make your voices heard and vote for the only candidate endorsed by President Trump three times who has a proven record: Randy Fine!



Get out and vote TODAY! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QD8TPG0rnX — Randy Fine (@VoteRandyFine) August 18, 2026

Why the Footage Emerged on Primary Day

The mailbox episode surfaced on 18 August 2026, the day Florida held its primary elections. Fine was listed as the incumbent Republican candidate in the 6th Congressional District alongside Manuel P. Asensio, Aaron Baker, Dan Bilzerian and Charles Gambaro.

The timing gave the footage an immediate political context because Fine was actively seeking votes while the incident was being discussed publicly. It also placed an unusual privacy-related allegation against a sitting congressman alongside a conventional campaign activity: door-to-door canvassing.

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Fine's official congressional office and campaign have not been identified in the primary-source material reviewed as providing a detailed public explanation for why he opened the mailbox. Without such an explanation, the video cannot establish his motive.

The central facts remain straightforward. A homeowner's Ring camera recorded Fine opening the mailbox during a campaign walk, the homeowner contacted police, and the matter ended without criminal charges.

For now, the footage provides a striking image, but the evidence does not support claims beyond what the recording and police response establish. The incident remains a campaign controversy rather than a criminal prosecution, and any stronger conclusion would require evidence that is not part of the public record.