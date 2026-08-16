A man who voted for Donald Trump in three consecutive elections says he now dreads his own government after immigration agents detained his wife the moment she stepped off a plane in California.

Brent Jindra, 48, a tech salesman, backed Trump specifically because of his promises on border security. That conviction collapsed in an instant at Burbank Airport, when he watched Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers take his wife, Galina Bobreneva, into custody. 'It was your storybook romance,' Jindra said of their relationship, one that began in March 2025 and led to marriage that December.

A 'Storybook Romance' Interrupted at Burbank Airport

Jindra had travelled to California to see clients. Bobreneva, who is originally from Russia, joined him to visit friends. Instead, she was taken to the Adelanto ICE Processing Facility, leaving Jindra struggling to understand how his wife, who 'did not jump a wall, she did not swim a river,' could be detained when she 'came in Trump's beautiful, big front door.'

Bobreneva's immigration history was not straightforward, but nor was it hidden. She arrived in the United States in 2021 on a tourist visa, later extended after the outbreak of war in Ukraine, and applied for asylum in 2022, before she and Jindra ever met.

In April 2026, Jindra petitioned to sponsor his wife for a marriage-based green card. Bobreneva's lawyer said she had received official confirmation that her application had been accepted and had already been fingerprinted as part of the process. Her lawyer maintains she was never out of lawful status.

NYT: “Brent Jindra, a tech salesman, voted for President Trump three times, drawn by his aggressive immigration agenda. He never imagined the crackdown would ensnare his own wife.”



They only care when it happens to them. https://t.co/hzDwf2rfdF pic.twitter.com/fEPGPZWHqv — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) August 16, 2026

Detention, Bond and the Trump Voter's Reckoning

Bobreneva described the days that followed as disorienting and dehumanising. She said she had never realised how easily freedom could be taken from someone, and likened conditions inside Adelanto to being treated as a commodity rather than a person.

The Department of Homeland Security disputed her account of conditions inside the facility. DHS was unambiguous about why she was targeted. A DHS spokesperson said Jindra's wife was 'an illegal alien' who was arrested because 'she overstayed her welcome in violation of our nation's laws.'

Jindra rejects that framing entirely. 'The allure of the MAGA campaign was around illegal entries of criminals,' he said, arguing his wife fits neither description. Bobreneva was released on 29 July on a $35,000 (roughly £27,650) bond and fitted with an ankle monitor.

Her case is unresolved. She must continue reporting to ICE and appear at future court hearings, a process that could stretch on for months before any final decision on her status. The toll on Jindra has been immediate and personal. 'We are living in fear in my own country,' he said, a stark admission from a man who spent three election cycles voting for the administration now overseeing his wife's case.

Scrutiny Mounts Over ICE Conduct

The Bobreneva case has landed amid mounting evidence of aggressive tactics inside the wider immigration enforcement system. DHS confirmed this week that ICE plans to equip agents with gloves capable of delivering painful electric shocks to migrants.

That disclosure followed a July report from the American Civil Liberties Union, which examined more than 1,200 immigration enforcement operations and found that nearly a third involved the use or threat of force. Separately, a Guardian tally published in December 2025 counted thirty-two deaths in ICE custody during that year, the agency's deadliest in more than two decades.

Together, the figures paint a picture of an enforcement apparatus operating under far less restraint than many of its own supporters anticipated when they cast their ballots.

A Wider Pattern of MAGA Buyer's Remorse

Jindra is not an isolated case. In Wisconsin, Trump voter Bradley Bartell watched agents detain his Peruvian wife, Camila Muñoz, at an airport as the couple returned from their honeymoon, despite her having no criminal record and a pending green card application.

Read more MAGA Fashion Model Threatens ICE on Hispanic Family at LA Pool as Daughter Defends Their Right To Be There MAGA Fashion Model Threatens ICE on Hispanic Family at LA Pool as Daughter Defends Their Right To Be There

In Texas, 75-year-old Republican John Gannon said immigration agents arrested his fiancée, Yasmin Suarez Reyes, and told CBS News that Trump is 'destroying families,' adding, 'I wouldn't do that again, not after this fiasco.' In New Jersey, Sandra Hafraoui said her husband spent 108 days in federal custody after ICE detained him at Newark Liberty International Airport over a missed court date from more than a decade earlier, despite nearly forty years of lawful residence and no criminal record.

Broadcast interviews have captured similar disillusionment beyond immigration cases. On one MS NOW segment, an Ohio truck driver and three-time Trump voter spoke of an affordability crisis that shows no sign of easing, while another Ohio mother broke down describing rising costs that have made it hard to, in her words, afford to breathe. For Jindra, the grievance is more direct: the man he voted for to keep dangerous people out has instead taken his wife.