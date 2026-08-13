Karoline Leavitt is stepping down as White House press secretary at the end of August 2026, and the abrupt announcement has collided with fresh questions over a controversial Air Force One travel arrangement involving President Donald Trump and his aide Natalie Harp. Trump revealed Leavitt's departure in a Truth Social post on 12 August, framing it as her choice to spend more time with her young children.

Leavitt confirmed the news in her own statement soon after, but the timing, just as footage of a tense in-flight exchange and reports of a 'decoy plane' surfaced, has prompted questions about whether other factors were involved. Both threads, the family explanation and the swirling theories, now sit side by side in the public record.

A Sudden Announcement

Trump praised Leavitt as a 'real leader' within the West Wing, calling her one of the best press secretaries in the history of the office. He said she would remain one of his 'top outside advisors' and an influential voice for the Republican Party ahead of the midterms.

Leavitt, 28, posted her own statement shortly afterwards. She wrote that since returning from maternity leave, she had felt she could not be 'the best mom' her two children deserved while carrying the demands of the press secretary role, calling the decision 'bittersweet'.

The announcement came less than a month after Leavitt resumed briefings following the birth of her daughter, Viviana, in May. She is the youngest person to have held the position.

The Family Story Meets the Whispers

Leavitt's public explanation has not stopped competing accounts from circulating. One report described Trump repeatedly calling Leavitt during her maternity leave, and cited a person familiar with Leavitt's thinking saying she had privately decided within her first week back that she was ready to leave.

That source told reporters Leavitt had spent weeks trying to work out how to raise the subject with Trump without causing offence. According to a second person familiar with the matter, Trump was reluctant to lose her because he trusted her and disliked bringing new people into his circle late in his term.

Video footage from aboard Marine One, filmed shortly before the resignation announcement, showed Leavitt seated opposite Trump and Natalie Harp, arms crossed, yawning and gesturing toward Harp during what The Daily Beast described as a tense exchange. The clip has become a focal point for those questioning whether the official explanation tells the whole story.

🚨 BREAKING: Trump announced Karoline Leavitt's departure to "spend more time with family."



In a LEAKED video from last night, she looks visibly isolated during a tense Marine One exchange with Trump and another woman.



​Hours later, she's out.



Is the WH covering up something? pic.twitter.com/jX4zrfIOnm — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 12, 2026

The Air Force One Decoy Controversy

Separately, and in the same news cycle, reports emerged that Trump flew ahead of his official press pool aboard a different aircraft, with Harp, Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino and aide Walt Nauta accompanying him. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and a 13-member press pool remained on what critics have since dubbed the 'decoy' plane.

A photographer who was aboard the press pool's aircraft called the arrangement 'disturbing', saying the group had effectively served as a decoy. The episode has drawn scrutiny of the Secret Service's handling of presidential travel and of Harp's growing proximity to Trump.

Harp, 35, has been nicknamed the 'human printer' by administration staff for her habit of printing flattering coverage for the president to read. Secret Service agents and other aides have reportedly flagged concern about her closeness to Trump, and her estranged brother has publicly made comments about her relationship with the president, according to sources who have spoken to multiple news outlets.

No official statement from the White House or the Secret Service has linked the flight arrangement directly to Leavitt's departure, and Leavitt herself has not cited it as a factor. The connection remains speculation circulating in press and social media coverage rather than a confirmed cause.

IS THIS WAY SHE QUIT?



Karoline Leavitt was on board the Air Force One decoy plane out of Turkey. Natalie Harp- reportedly flew with Trump on the secret plane.



Leavitt announced her resignation the same week the catering cart story broke.



Coincidence?



Your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/8DiE0McJUh — Lovable Liberal and his Old English sheepdog (@DougWahl1) August 13, 2026

What Comes Next

Read more Trump Left Unsuspecting Staff on Decoy Flight While Secretly Escaping in Catering Truck Amid Iranian Threat Trump Left Unsuspecting Staff on Decoy Flight While Secretly Escaping in Catering Truck Amid Iranian Threat

Trump has not named a permanent successor. Harp's expanding public role — she has become one of the administration's most visible aides — has fuelled speculation that she could take on some of Leavitt's responsibilities, though nothing has been confirmed.

Before her time as press secretary, Leavitt served as Trump's campaign spokesperson in 2024, worked in his first administration, and was previously a congressional aide to Republican Elise Stefanik. She also ran unsuccessfully for Congress in New Hampshire in 2022.

Karoline Leavitt's exit closes a brief but closely watched chapter in the Trump White House, even as questions about what truly prompted it remain unresolved.