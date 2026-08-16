Nancy Mace has swapped the House floor for a microphone, using her new online programme to revisit the nine tattoos she got in 'rapid succession' during one of the most turbulent stretches of her career. The South Carolina Republican, who leaves Congress in January 2027 after abandoning a bid for governor, has begun building a media presence around the personal upheaval that defined her final term.

Her tattoos, first detailed in a Politico profile earlier this year, have become a recurring touchstone in how she now explains herself to the public. The rollout marks a striking pivot for a lawmaker who spent six years as one of Washington's most combative and closely watched Republicans.

Why Nancy Mace Turned on a Microphone Before Leaving Congress

Mace confirmed her post-Congress plans on 13 August 2026, telling a local South Carolina outlet that she had 'turned on her new microphone' and was ready for whatever came next. 'I'm very limited in what I can explore right now. Members of Congress are not allowed to sign a contract for a gig or a job until after they've left Congress,' Mace said, pointing to ethics restrictions that still bind her for the remainder of her term.

She has instead used a podcast and video platform, appearing on the We The Palmetto programme to discuss her political future while she finishes out her final months in office. 'I love the business space. We'll probably start some companies,' she said, hinting at ventures beyond broadcasting once she formally departs.

The timing follows a bruising defeat. Mace launched her campaign for South Carolina governor in August 2025 after months of positioning herself as a hardline conservative, but she came in fifth out of five major candidates in the June primary, taking just 12 per cent of the vote and failing to win a single county, even her own district.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) reveals new tattoos in recent appearance. pic.twitter.com/4LwTB67kBu — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) August 16, 2026

The 'Pain I Need To Feel': Mace's Tattoos and Their Meaning

The tattoos at the centre of her latest appearances were first documented publicly in a Politico profile by senior staff writer Michael Kruse, published 27 February 2026. According to that reporting, Mace acquired all nine in a concentrated period between late 2023 and early 2024, a stretch that coincided with the collapse of her engagement and a wave of staff departures from her congressional office.

Asked why she kept returning for more ink, Mace was direct. Getting tattoos, she said, provides 'the pain that I need to feel', framing the practice as a way to reclaim ownership over her body and identity after a period she has described as traumatic. One tattoo reproduces the opening line of Virginia Woolf's Mrs Dalloway.

'So my story is I am totally broken,' Mace said in the original profile, adding, 'I don't know that I'll ever be OK with myself.' She has since referenced that same explanation in subsequent public appearances, including her recent online programming, effectively using the tattoos as shorthand for a broader story of personal reinvention.

The context Mace has given for that trauma is significant. She has publicly alleged that her former fiancé, Patrick Bryant, sexually abused her, a claim she detailed in a House floor speech and has urged South Carolina's Attorney General to investigate. Bryant has denied the allegation.

A Final Term Defined by Disclosure and Scrutiny

Mace's final year in Congress has been defined as much by personal disclosure as by policy. She has described panic attacks during oversight briefings involving Jeffrey Epstein's victims, telling colleagues she was a 'recent survivor' herself and struggled to sit through their testimony. She has also weathered public scrutiny over erratic behaviour, including a viral confrontation with a constituent at a South Carolina beauty store and criticism from an anonymous House Republican who told reporters, 'the general feeling is there is something unwell about her.'

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Her allies have offered a different reading. Mace has framed the tattoos, the disclosures and now the pivot to independent media as parts of the same arc: a lawmaker choosing to speak plainly about a period she has called being 'totally broken', rather than concealing it. Whether that framing resonates with voters going forward is untested, since Mace has not ruled out a future campaign despite her primary loss.

For now, her new platform gives her room to control that narrative directly, without the constraints of a campaign or committee hearing. Mace has not ruled out a future political campaign.