A grainy clip of a White House aide pressing her hand to her stomach has spiralled into one of the internet's most persistent Donald Trump conspiracy theories yet. Social media users now claim the unidentified woman is secretly 'zapping' the 80-year-old president awake whenever he appears to doze off in public.

The theory took hold after footage from a Fox News-streamed Oval Office event on Monday, 10 August 2026, appeared to show Trump's eyes closing before he jolted upright at the exact moment the aide's hand moved on her midsection. It is the latest chapter in a running online narrative about Trump's alleged tendency to fall asleep during official appearances, one the White House has repeatedly and firmly denied.

The Clip That Started It All

The footage circulating online shows Trump seated during the live-streamed event, with a woman standing behind him for its duration, one hand resting on her stomach. As Trump's eyes appeared to close for a few seconds, viewers noticed her hand pressing against her midsection just as he snapped back to attention.

There is no evidence the aide was carrying any device, and no official body has substantiated the claim. Nonetheless, the synchronicity of the moment was enough to send the clip viral, with users flooding the replies to joke about a hidden 'wake-up' button.

Irish writer Tim Brannigan posted one of the earliest widely shared breakdowns of the moment, framing it as a mock 'official report'. He wrote that she 'claims she has a button fitted on her belly', pressing it to wake Trump once she got a nod that he was asleep, while stressing he had 'no idea if it's true'. The post has since been viewed and reshared widely, spawning the 'Zapper' nickname now attached to the aide online.

Claims she has a button fitted on her belly, and when she gets the nod that he’s asleep she moves her hand and presses a button that wakes him. They’re calling her The Zapper. No idea if it’s true but it *appears* to line up. pic.twitter.com/hgx4x6iQp6 — Tim Brannigan (@tim_brannigan) August 11, 2026

She’s called “The Zapper”

Presses zapper on her stomach and it zaps Sleepy Don awake pic.twitter.com/EipskQ0N8N — Leonardo_DeLorian™_Call me D (@Gr8CanadianFree) August 11, 2026

Who Is the Zapper?

Several outlets have since identified the woman in the footage as Jayme Leagh Franklin, a former Trump administration official who has continued to appear at White House events. Franklin has not publicly addressed the viral clip, and the White House has not issued any statement specifically naming or defending her in connection with the theory.

The nickname has taken on a life of its own regardless. One widely shared reply to the footage joked that Franklin 'has the most important job in the room and nobody even knows it', a line that has been repeated across dozens of subsequent posts and meme accounts. The joke has since crossed into tabloid and entertainment coverage internationally, with outlets in the UK, Ireland and the US all picking up the clip within days of it first circulating.

I was so honored to join President Trump in the Oval Office today for the signing of an Executive Order recognizing Gold Standard Childhood Vaccine Recommendation. This is an important step toward maximizing parental choice and aligning childhood immunization recommendations with… pic.twitter.com/gM34s1wo8h — Jayme Leagh Franklin (@jaymefranklin16) August 10, 2026

Not the First 'Sleepy' Controversy

Monday's clip is far from an isolated incident. Trump has been repeatedly accused online of nodding off during public appearances, including a December 2025 Cabinet meeting and, more solemnly, during the late Senator Lindsey Graham's funeral service at Washington National Cathedral, where cameras caught his head slumping briefly as Secretary of State Marco Rubio sat behind him.

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The president has consistently rejected the suggestion that these moments reflect fatigue or a health issue. Speaking about earlier footage, Trump said people had simply caught him 'blinking', insisting that closing his eyes is something he finds relaxing rather than evidence of sleep. His office has taken an increasingly combative tone toward the recurring claims; when one viral post alleged he was 'completely passed out' during a separate announcement, the White House Rapid Response account fired back that his eyes were 'literally open in the clip'.

Rubio, too, has pushed back directly on the narrative, stating flatly that he has never personally witnessed the president fall asleep. The pattern is now familiar: a clip surfaces, it is dissected frame by frame online, and the White House swiftly disputes the interpretation, even as the jokes multiply. Monday's 'Zapper' theory follows that same trajectory almost exactly, just with a new, more elaborate punchline attached.