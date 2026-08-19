Layoffs are rising across multiple industries, with older workers aged over 50 facing growing pressure as fresh labour market data shows job cuts spreading beyond technology into government, warehousing, retail and financial services.

US employers announced more than 1.1 million layoffs in 2025, marking one of the highest annual totals since 2020, according to a December 2025 report from outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

The picture was already showing signs of strain earlier in the year. AARP's July 2026 employment digest reported that the number of workers aged 55 and older reached 37.7 million, with their unemployment rate rising to 3.1 per cent. Long-term unemployment among that group was also reported to be higher than among younger jobseekers.

For older employees, the challenge is not only the number of layoffs but the difficulty of returning to work. Many are concentrated in higher-paid positions, meaning job losses can create longer financial pressure and concerns about age discrimination.

Where Layoffs Are Rising Across the Economy

The industries driving the increase are becoming clearer. Government led the way in 2025, with more than 300,000 job-cut announcements, many linked to federal workforce reductions, according to Challenger's analysis.

Read more US Employers Slashed 126,000 Jobs in Recent Months as Economic Figures Show Stalling Labour Market US Employers Slashed 126,000 Jobs in Recent Months as Economic Figures Show Stalling Labour Market

Technology followed with roughly 155,000 private-sector cuts, driven by restructuring, cost reductions and the growing adoption of artificial intelligence.

Warehousing and logistics experienced one of the sharpest year-on-year increases, with layoffs rising 317 per cent in 2025 as companies expanded automation and robotics.

Retail also faced pressure from changing consumer behaviour, e-commerce competition, tariff uncertainty and weaker spending. The sector recorded close to 93,000 announced job cuts in 2025.

Financial services reduced around 49,000 positions last year as banks and fintech companies focused on efficiency measures, with traditional banking among the affected areas.

Media and entertainment also contracted, with Challenger recording 17,163 job losses in 2025, a 15 per cent increase from the previous year. Manufacturing experienced continued pressure from automation and broader economic uncertainty.

For workers over 50, the concern is not only the number of layoffs but also where those cuts are happening. Older employees are often represented in senior and higher-cost roles, which companies may target when reducing expenses.

AARP's 2026 age-bias survey found that nearly a quarter of workers aged 50 and older believe they are being pushed out of the workplace, while two-thirds reported witnessing or experiencing age discrimination at work.

When older workers lose jobs, finding new employment can also take longer. Reports have found that workers over 60 often spend significantly more time searching for new roles compared with younger jobseekers.

Industries Offering More Stability

Not every sector faces the same level of risk. Health care and social assistance remain areas of growth, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics projecting strong job creation through 2034, driven partly by an ageing population.

Education and utilities also offer relative stability, with many roles requiring experience, specialised knowledge and long-term expertise.

Professional services, including consulting, accounting and legal work, can also provide opportunities for experienced workers because relationships and industry knowledge remain valuable.

As layoffs continue across multiple industries, experts say keeping skills updated remains essential, particularly in areas affected by automation and technological change.

Many older workers are also turning to consulting, contract work, part-time positions and self-employment to create additional income sources.

Networking can also play an important role, as senior-level positions are often filled through professional connections rather than traditional job applications.

While layoffs are rising across several sectors, the impact is not evenly distributed. Understanding which industries are shrinking and which continue hiring could help workers make more informed decisions during an uncertain labour market.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify all employment projections and claims regarding the impact on older workers. Figures and forecasts should be considered in the context of broader labour market data and ongoing economic changes.