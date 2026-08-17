Workers in their 50s and 60s are confronting an uncomfortable workplace reality: experience remains valuable, but it no longer guarantees job security. For some senior employees, the ability to work with younger colleagues may now matter almost as much as the experience they bring.

Age discrimination, higher salaries, artificial intelligence, slower hiring and disappearing career paths are putting pressure on older workers. At the same time, managers who dismiss Gen Z employees as lazy, demanding or unwilling to work traditional hours can undermine their own position by struggling to manage the workforce they are expected to lead.

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The problem is not simply age. It is the collision between experience, cost, technology and changing expectations about work.

Experience Can Become Expensive

Older employees often earn more because they have accumulated years of experience and responsibility. During restructurings, that can make senior positions attractive targets for cost-cutting.

A company may eliminate a senior role and later recreate it with a lower salary and broader responsibilities. The immediate saving can look attractive even when the business loses institutional knowledge.

Two-thirds of workers over 50 say they've experienced age discrimination at work.



That's not anecdotal. That's AARP's research.



And in a study of hiring behavior, older candidates were rated as having lower technological skill, flexibility, and trainability — perceptions that… pic.twitter.com/kvhNJNeDYr — Smart Career Tips (@SmartCareerTips) August 13, 2026

Age discrimination adds another challenge. Workers aged 40 and over are protected by the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, but discrimination can be difficult to identify when employers use softer language about 'culture fit', energy or future potential.

AARP research found that 74% of workers aged 50 and over believe their age is a barrier to being hired. Artificial intelligence is adding another layer to those perceptions, particularly when employers assume older workers are less comfortable with new technology.

The issue is not necessarily that AI replaces older workers. It is whether employers believe experienced employees can adapt and use new tools effectively.

When Generational Conflict Becomes a Liability

The generational divide is particularly visible in attitudes towards work.

Some older managers have criticised Gen Z workers for demanding flexibility, questioning long hours or placing greater emphasis on work-life balance. Those criticisms can become a problem when they prevent managers from effectively leading younger employees.

For employers, the issue is less about whether a senior employee personally agrees with Gen Z's approach and more about whether that employee can manage it. A manager who cannot coach younger staff, accommodate reasonable expectations or retain new hires can become a liability regardless of their experience.

A senior worker who refuses to mentor colleagues or dismisses their concerns may therefore become less valuable to an organisation that needs to recruit and retain younger employees.

That does not mean Gen Z is always right, or that older workers should simply adopt younger employees' preferences. It means managers have to understand the workforce they are responsible for.

Experience Does Not Protect Every Career

Technology and restructuring are also changing the value of long experience.

Companies may replace experienced generalists with several specialists when software can make individual tasks cheaper or faster. The short-term calculation may favour specialisation, but businesses can lose institutional knowledge and employees who understand how different departments work together.

Physical work presents another challenge. Construction, manufacturing, agriculture, cleaning and some healthcare roles can place significant demands on workers as they age.

Older workers can also become trapped by their own experience. Someone who is overqualified for available positions may be considered too expensive for junior roles, while senior positions are too scarce to provide a realistic route back.

For a 55-year-old who loses a career built over decades, retraining is possible, but the financial risk is greater than it is for someone entering the workforce.

Retirement Leaves Less Room for Error

That is what makes job loss later in life particularly difficult.

A younger employee who loses a job may have decades to rebuild earnings and savings. Someone approaching retirement has less time to recover, making prolonged unemployment potentially much more damaging.

The OECD has highlighted adaptability and technological skills as important factors affecting older workers' ability to remain employed or return to the workforce.

The lesson is not that older workers need to become Gen Z. Nor is it that younger employees are automatically better equipped for the modern workplace.

It is that experience alone is no longer a complete career strategy.

Workers in their 50s and 60s who stay current with technology, learn to work effectively with younger colleagues and remain open to changing workplace expectations may be better positioned to protect the value of their experience.

For those approaching retirement, adapting may no longer be about keeping up with younger colleagues. It may simply be about ensuring employers continue to see decades of experience as an asset rather than a cost.