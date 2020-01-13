Robert Downey Jr. confirmed that he is no longer reprising Tony Stark a.k.a. Iron Man in future films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) despite reports that he has a cameo in "Black Widow."

The actor revealed his exit from the MCU while promoting his new film, "Dr. Dolittle." There have been talks that he will reprise Iron Man despite the fact that his contract has already ended. He has been asked several times about his possible return in the franchise, following Iron Man's death in "Avengers: Endgame."

Downey Jr., however, confirmed that he is done playing Tony Stark or Iron Man. He said "the war for me is over" and that he has personally "alighted to greener pastures."

"There's been two times where I've gone into a feverish-almost-like-a-waking dream in prep for something. It's not so much that I related to him as much as I just presumed that it was my destiny to build this character around all of my experiences," Downey Jr. recalled, when he was asked by Parade how he prepared to become Iron Man.

The actor's confirmation comes after reports claimed that he is set to reprise Iron Man in a Disney+Marvel series. Goldblum, who played The Grandmaster in "Thor: Ragnarok," let slip that Downey will voice the character in "What If...?" The animated series is said to reimagine the past films in the MCU and bring back dead superhero characters.

Goldblum said he recorded his part for an episode that Downey Jr.'s Iron Man is also in. Likewise, Taika Waititi is in the episode.

Downey Jr. is not the only actor reprising their respective Marvel roles in the series. Michael B. Jordan, who played Erik Killmonger in "Black Panther," Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter in "Captain America," and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers aka Captain America, will reportedly also return.

LIkewise, Downey Jr. is said to do a voice-over in another Disney+Marvel animated series. A source claimed he will voice the suit's artificial intelligence (AI) in "Ironheart." Inspired by the comics of the same name, the series tells the story of teenage genius Riri Williams, who takes up Iron Man's mantle. Sofia Wylie has been cast to play the character.