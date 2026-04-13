Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki recently warned in an X post that the US dollar became the 'petrodollar' in 1974, and today the world is on the edge of a world war over oil as inflation continues to rise.

'In 1974 ERISA (Employee Retirement Income Security Act) was passed. Up until 1974 most employees had guaranteed retirement income for life. After ERISA millions of employees went on to 401k, RRSPs, IRA which guaranteed nothing. Millions of baby-boomers will soon find out they have no income once they stop working,' Kiyosaki wrote in a 4th April post on X.

BAD NEWS: History has ARRIVED.



1974 was a future changing year.

1974 marked two massive changes in our world’s future.



Our problem is….in 2026, our future is here.



The two 1974 future changing events were:



1974 the US dollar became the Petro dollar. Rather than backed by… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) April 4, 2026

Considering that Social Security and Medicare are 'broke,' millions of Boomers will face homelessness or will have to live in RVs as rising oil prices continue to bump the price of food and fuel, he wrote.

'THE FUTURE created in 1974...has arrived. Do not allow losers to determine your financial future,' Kiyosaki added.

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Social Security benefits could decline considerably within six years amid solvency concerns if Congress does not intervene. Kiyosaki asked why schools don't teach about money in schools while recommending investors save real money in the form of gold, silver, and Bitcoin.

This is Kiyosaki's second warning about Boomers facing homelessness. In a recent podcast, Kiyosaki had cautioned that a wave of homelessness will hit US baby boomers as inflation destroys the purchasing power of Social Security.

He thinks that the worsening economic climate will force millions of seniors out of their homes because they lack a financial foundation to survive a currency collapse.

Homelessness Exists Because of the US Fed

Kiyosaki had stated earlier that the US Federal Reserve is a 'criminal organisation' responsible for price increases through the printing of Federal Reserve 'fake money.'

'The reason we have homelessness today is because we have a Federal Reserve bank — it's a criminal organisation,' he had said. 'Look how homelessness is exploding. People can't afford homes.'

The author believes that the generation which benefited from years of stock market growth and affordable housing is now susceptible to hyperinflation.

Kiyosaki alleged that the Fed's printing of fiat currency drives price hike that make life increasingly difficult for the common people, adding that Social Security isn't enough and that 'we're going to get wiped out via inflation.'

'The boomers don't have enough money to get through inflation. The boomers are going to be homeless all over the place,' he had cautioned. 'So mark my words, I'm the first of the boomers. Your mommy and daddy may be on the street because inflation is going to wipe out their Social Security.'

While printing money disproportionately favours asset owners, the average person struggles with the price of essentials like eggs and yoghurt.

At the same time, Kiyosaki noted that homeowners might feel wealthy as property prices rise, but managing the cost of maintaining those homes under high inflation becomes impossible for retirees, creating a trap in which seniors own valuable assets but cannot afford the food or taxes required to maintain them.

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