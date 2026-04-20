Kevin O'Leary has long advocated for Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency sector at large. He recently reiterated in an X post from his appearance on The Breakdown that Bitcoin and Ethereum offers all the liquidity one needs as well as help capture most of the crypto market exposure. He even went as far as labeling other coins 'garbage.'

'I don't need 10,000 coins, I need performance. Two positions give me almost all the market exposure I want. The rest? Noise. No liquidity, no institutional interest, no future. I cut the garbage and kept what works. Discipline wins,' O'Leary stated.

Mr. Wonderful heavily modified his crypto portfolio to three holdings, including USDC, from 27 digital assets following the market crash in October 2025. In the long-term, O'Leary doesn't see altcoins making a comeback. BTC and ETH now account for 90% of his crypto portfolio.

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The Shark Tank star added that 'scraping away' the altcoins since October proved healthy for the ecosystem. O'Leary has always believed in a focused investment approach, describing Bitcoin and Ethereum as the true 'gold standards' of crypto.

CoinMarketCap's Altcoin Season Index recently stood at 37, implying a potential moderate 'Bitcoin Season.' Note that altcoin season typically occurs if 75% of the top 100 tokens outperform Bitcoin over 90 days.

'The numbers tell you, you only need to own two positions to capture 97.2% of the entire volatility [of] the entire crypto market since inception, and it's just bitcoin and ethereum. All the poopoo coins are still stuck down anywhere from 60% to 90%, and they're never coming back,' O'Leary had said in an interview earlier this year.

Meanwhile, a Charles Schwab report indicated that around 80% of the estimated $3.2 trillion market cap of cryptocurrencies is concentrated in Bitcoin and Ethereum.

O'Leary's 19% of Entire Portfolio in Crypto

Earlier this year, O'Leary said 19% of his entire investment portfolio was invested in crypto-linked assets, while acknowledging that he is now more cautious amid the ongoing price volatility.

He had explained that institutional investors mainly prioritize Bitcoin and Ethereum, while crypto exchange-traded funds hold little appeal for them.

'In the context of the financial services market and asset allocation, [crypto ETFs] aren't even a teenage pimple... they're just nothing,' he stated.

In all, O'Leary is of the view that crypto regulation will be a pivotal point for the industry's future. Although he criticised a clause in the draft cryptocurrency structure bill that bans yield on stablecoin accounts, which could unfairly advantage traditional banks, the investor remains optimistic that this issue will be addressed, paving the way for greater institutional involvement in Bitcoin.

O'Leary is also making significant investments in the infrastructure needed for Bitcoin mining and AI data centres. The entrepreneur controls 26,000 acres of land across various regions, including Canada, which he plans to convert into low-cost, utility-ready sites for infrastructure development. He will start leasing the land after securing the required permits.

He had already invested in Norway's Bitcoin mining company called BitZero and also drew parallels between Bitcoin mining and real estate investment. He believes that crypto mining and data centre operations require land and power supplies, much like how real estate developers seek prime locations for skyscrapers.

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