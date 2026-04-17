This is the third time in weeks that 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author Robert Kiyosaki has warned of global homelessness, claiming that his 2002 prophecy about an economic bubble is coming true in 2026.

'You don't have to be a victim to the "Everything Bubble" as the bubbles burst and lead to the greatest depression in world history,' he noted in a late Thursday post on X. 'Look at the economic crashes from Dubai to Vegas, from Tokyo to New York City.'

Recently, Kiyosaki warned that Social Security and Medicare are 'broke,' and millions of Boomers will face homelessness or have to live in RVs. Oil is the input to all major industries and rising prices drive inflation for everything we need in our daily lives.

Social Security benefits could decline significantly by 2034 amid solvency concerns if Congress does not intervene. Kiyosaki thinks hyperinflation will destroy the purchasing power of Social Security and drive people to the streets, as most people, especially boomers, lack a financial foundation to survive a currency collapse.

'The boomers don't have enough money to get through inflation. The boomers are going to be homeless all over the place,' he had cautioned. 'So mark my words, I'm the first of the boomers. Your mommy and daddy may be on the street because inflation is going to wipe out their Social Security,' Kiyosaki stated in an early April post.

The Future Created In 1974 Has Arrived

Kiyosaki had mentioned earlier that the future created in 1974 has arrived, referring to the 1974 Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), which led employees to transition to 401(k)s and individual retirement accounts.

'Up until 1974 most employees had guaranteed retirement income for life... Millions of baby-boomers will soon find out they have no income once they stop working,' Kiyosaki had noted.

Kiyosaki also attributed existing homelessness to the US Federal Reserve, describing the central bank as a 'criminal organisation' responsible for price increases through the printing of 'fake money.'

The Fed printing of fiat currency favours asset owners but makes life more difficult for the common people as they struggle with the price of essentials like eggs and yoghurt.

How To Be A Winner During Economic Crash

Kiyosaki has repeatedly urged investors to transition away from fiat currency like the US dollar towards 'real' assets like gold, silver, and bitcoin.

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Amid fast-rising inflation, an ongoing dollar debasement trade, rising national debt, an uptick in unemployment, and a dynamic geopolitical landscape, Kiyosaki believes investing in assets that are uncorrelated or share inverse correlation to stock markets.

The author believes that tangible assets like gold as well as digital assets like bitcoin are the most reliable hedge against inflation and currency collapse. He has consistently championed silver and Ethereum, citing their industrial and technological utility.

Although critics argue that Kiyosaki has been warning about crashes for years without any of his predictions coming true yet, his latest warnings resonate with increasing economic instability worldwide.

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