Robert Pattinson says he has a contingency plan if his "Batman" role fails fans' expectations and it involves adult films.

The "Twilight" alum shared that he is ready to receive criticism for his portrayal of Batman. He admitted that he is not really worried about what the critics have to say since he considers himself as the harshest critic of his own work.

"But there is no harsher critic of myself than myself, so I don't need to worry about anyone else, " Pattinson told The Guardian.

However, when asked what he would do if his version of the Dark Knight fails to live up to fans' expectations, the actor gave a surprising answer.

"Porn. But art house porn," he said albeit jokingly since he laughed after thinking hard about his response.

It would be easy to imagine Pattinson as an adult film star given his many appearances in indie films. He even commented about the many times he had to jack off in front of the camera in past interviews.

The 33-year-old English actor admitted that he finds it entertaining when people talked about his masturbation scenes in his past films. Pattinson had to do a masturbation scene in "The Lighthouse," where he said he went all out during the first take. He even shocked film director Robert Eggers with his "ferocious" scene. He has had his share of masturbation scenes in other movies including "The Devil All The Time," "High Life," and "Damsel."

However, speaking about Matt Reeves' "The Batman," the actor hoped that fans will find his portrayal of the caped crusader to their liking. He has a good feeling about the film and a strange connection to it, that made him say "yes" to taking on the lead role.

"I felt a connection to it, I don't know why. I just really wanted it. I'm already remembering what it's like to talk about a movie where there's an expectation," Pattinson told the publication.

Filming for "The Batman" has yet to begin with Pattinson still rehearsing for his titular role. The film is expected to come out on June 25, 2021.