Roger Federer will take to the court one final time in his professional career on Friday at the Laver Cup in London. The Swiss ace announced his retirement from tennis on Sept. 15 after 24 years on the ATP Tour and will bid farewell to his army of fans with a final outing at the O2 Arena.

The 20-time men's singles Grand Slam champion will get his wish of playing alongside his long-time rival and friend Rafael Nadal in his final encounter. The duo will team up for a doubles match as Team Europe take on Team World in the Laver Cup.

Federer's announcement has triggered a massive scramble for tickets, with tennis fans from across the world looking to see their hero one final time. There was not one seat empty as Federer, Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray stepped out for a practice game on Thursday, and it is expected to continue through the weekend.

However, not every Federer fan can make it to the O2 Arena. There is expected to be a massive television audience waiting to tune in to catch the Swiss maestro alongside Nadal. Luckily, The Laver Cup is being televised across all continents.

The event gets underway on Sept. 23 and concludes on Sunday, Sept. 25. Team Europe are the reigning champions with Team World still searching for their first win since the competition's inception in 2017.

Where to Watch Live

The Laver Cup will be broadcast live across the world and viewers in the United Kingdom can watch it on Eurosport or live stream it on Discovery+.

In India, Federer fans can catch the coverage of the Laver Cup on the Sony Network, while it will be available online on the Sony Liv app.

In the USA, live coverage of the event will be available on the Tennis Channel. Meanwhile, ESPN International has the rights for the South American and Caribbean nations.

Super Sport and beIN Sports are the main broadcasters for countries in Africa and the Middle East.

For the full list of TV channels in specific countries - please visit the official Laver Cup website.

Timings and Schedule

There will be two sessions from Friday to Sunday. The opening morning session gets underway at 1 p.m. BST, while the night session gets underway at 7 p.m. BST.

Friday matches

Morning session

Match 1 - Casper Ruud vs. Jack Sock

Match 2 - Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Diego Schwartzman

Night session

Match 1 - Andy Murray vs Alex de Minaur

Match 2 - Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal vs. Jack Sock & Francis Tiafoe