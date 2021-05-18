Roger Federer will make his comeback from a long-term injury on Tuesday at the Geneva Open. The Swiss maestro expressed his excitement at getting back on the court for a competitive match but is not expecting to be at the level of long-time rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic straight away.

The 20-time men's singles Grand Slam champion last played at the Qatar Open in Doha at the start of the year but has been sidelined with a knee injury ever since. Federer focused on training for the last month before deciding to use the Geneva Open in his homeland as a warm up before the French Open at Roland Garros.

The 39-year-old veteran admits that he does have concerns about the level of his game, especially since most of the players on the ATP Tour have been playing regularly. He is keen to get back in rhythm and start playing his best, but is aware that it will take time and more than just a few competitive matches.

"I am just concerned about where my game is at. The guys are back on Tour in a good rhythm, the level everyone is producing is great. I want to achieve that again too," Federer said ahead of his comeback match, as quoted on the ATP Tour website.

"I need to play 10 matches to give you a better answer [about my level]. Things have been going well in practice. When you come back from an injury, you're in a different place than everyone else. I am excited about the comeback, and won't be focused on being at the same level as Rafa [Nadal] or Novak [Djokovic] right now."

Federer's main rivals Djokovic and Nadal are well prepared for the French Open having started their clay court campaign at the Monte Carlo Masters in April. While the Serbian is yet to win a title on the red dirt, he did make the final at the recently concluded Italian Open – losing to Nadal in three sets.

The Swiss ace will begin his clay court campaign in Geneva against Pablo Andujar. Federer will be hoping to have a good run of matches, which is certain to aid him ahead of his trip to Paris for the second Grand Slam of the year.